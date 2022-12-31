Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for January, 4 2023
STATE TIMBER SALE CR100484, LEFTOVER LOST A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 4053 Cavanaugh Bay Road, Coolin, ID 83821, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 for an estimated 4,850 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $115,579.25 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $1,155,792.50. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $728.80 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $149.06. The sale is located within Sections 17, 18, & 19, Township 59N, Range 03W and Sections 13, 23, & 24, Township 59N, Range 04W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Coolin, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 443-2516 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4749 AD#3501 December 14, 21, 28, 2022; January 4, 2023 _________________________
Spokane Council set to force police move from new precinct
(The Center Square) – Last summer Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward defied the city council's passage of an emergency ordinance requiring police to move out of a new precinct in the vacated East Central Library. "I don't plan on moving police out of that building," she told The Center Square.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County ponders use of last $3M in federal stimulus funds
(The Center Square) – Spokane County has $3.3 million left of the $101 million in American Rescue Plan funds received to protect public health and help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, said the remaining funds will likely...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on permit's renewal
PRIEST LAKE – Idaho Department of Environmental Quality officials are seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Sandpiper Shores Master Utility, Inc. Sandpiper Shores LLC operates a Class C municipal recycled water facility that serves a residential community consisting of vacation homes located along the northern shore of Priest Lake in Bonner County. The company currently operates the reuse system under permit M-072-03 and applies approximately 500,000 gallons of recycled water annually on 1.32 acres of forested land.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Connolly sworn in as Priest River mayor
PRIEST RIVER — Jeff Connolly is back where he started his public service career — the city of Priest River. Connolly, who served on the council for 15 years before being elected Bonner County commissioner in District 2, was sworn into office Tuesday as mayor. The Priest River...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Investigation needed on skyrocketing taxes
I recently read a letter (Daily Bee, Dec. 15) from Jessie Sheldon re: the shocking property tax increases and I could not agree with him more. And when I went to the county building to ask for an explanation, I got the same response that he did: "Oh, some people's went up even more." How comforting.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 3, 2023
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wood of Gold Creek celebrated their silver wedding anniversary Dec. 30 with a party in the Selle Grange hall. Chatterbee Club and the couple’s daughters-in-law, Mrs. Steve Wood and Mrs. Dan Wood, were hostesses. Mrs. Don Lund baked and decorated the blue and white anniversary cake, served by Mrs. Dan Wood. Mrs. Steve Wood poured punch, Miss Penny Stumpf poured coffee and Mrs. Vernon Shadel had charge of the guest book. The large crowd spent the evening dancing to the music of Art Burnett, Frances Poelstra, Richard Martin and Bob and Kenneth Murray.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jack David Lewis, 61
Jack David Lewis passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee for the longtime Sandpoint resident. Family and friends are invited to sign Jack’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
spokanepublicradio.org
Program to embed mental health workers in early childhood classrooms launches in Spokane
A new pilot program launching in three early learning centers across the greater Spokane area will embed mental health workers in classrooms. Little Scholars Child Development Center is one of three childcare sites that will soon have mental health workers on site. The program, funded by the Spokane County mental...
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Comments / 0