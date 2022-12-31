If you’re searching for a natural stone for decorating the floors of your home, then French limestone would be an ideal choice. It is a beautiful, durable material that you can use for flooring, countertops and more. It is available in many different colours and shades, making it easy to find the right option for your home. French limestone is also easy to maintain and clean – all you need is a damp cloth or sponge! In this article, you will find out why people use this natural stone for their stone flooring.

