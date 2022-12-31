Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
The Classic at Damien: Five-star guard Zoom Diallo schedules a Gonzaga official visit
LA VERNE, Calif. – One of the top point guards in the national junior class, Zoom Diallo, has a scheduled his third official visit for the winter. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Tacoma (Wash.) says will take an official visit to Gonzaga on January 14th after taking an unofficial visit this fall.
KREM
Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Seattle, Wash. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Services will be held later and burial will take place in Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign Dolph’s online guest...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for January, 4 2023
STATE TIMBER SALE CR100484, LEFTOVER LOST A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 4053 Cavanaugh Bay Road, Coolin, ID 83821, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 for an estimated 4,850 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $115,579.25 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $1,155,792.50. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $728.80 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $149.06. The sale is located within Sections 17, 18, & 19, Township 59N, Range 03W and Sections 13, 23, & 24, Township 59N, Range 04W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Coolin, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 443-2516 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4749 AD#3501 December 14, 21, 28, 2022; January 4, 2023 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Connolly sworn in as Priest River mayor
PRIEST RIVER — Jeff Connolly is back where he started his public service career — the city of Priest River. Connolly, who served on the council for 15 years before being elected Bonner County commissioner in District 2, was sworn into office Tuesday as mayor. The Priest River...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Much more than socks
It was a rough year in 2019. Just before Christmas, Post Falls mom Shantelle Avery found herself hospitalized with severe depression. "While I was there, there were several people that nobody knew they were there," Avery, 30, said Tuesday. "I just thought, 'Christmas is going to come and there's going to be people there and nobody’s going to know they’re there.'"
Bonner County Daily Bee
Another type of warning for NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College’s bond ratings are under review for downgrade, following recent actions by the board of trustees. Moody’s Investor Services, a bond credit rating company, said in a Dec. 21 news release that “governance considerations, including board structure risks are a key consideration in this action,” which affects $7.9 million in rated debt.
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Comments / 0