Stephen Paul Klontz, 83
Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
Jack David Lewis, 61
Jack David Lewis passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee for the longtime Sandpoint resident. Family and friends are invited to sign Jack’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86
Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
Legals for January, 4 2023
STATE TIMBER SALE CR100484, LEFTOVER LOST A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 4053 Cavanaugh Bay Road, Coolin, ID 83821, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 for an estimated 4,850 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $115,579.25 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $1,155,792.50. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $728.80 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $149.06. The sale is located within Sections 17, 18, & 19, Township 59N, Range 03W and Sections 13, 23, & 24, Township 59N, Range 04W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Coolin, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 443-2516 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4749 AD#3501 December 14, 21, 28, 2022; January 4, 2023 _________________________
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88
Dolph Boyne Whitehead, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Seattle, Wash. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Services will be held later and burial will take place in Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign Dolph’s online guest...
Connolly sworn in as Priest River mayor
PRIEST RIVER — Jeff Connolly is back where he started his public service career — the city of Priest River. Connolly, who served on the council for 15 years before being elected Bonner County commissioner in District 2, was sworn into office Tuesday as mayor. The Priest River...
Ready, set … jump into 2023
SANDPOINT — The Polar Bear Plunge has always seemed like something fun. But Tekla Lien had never gotten the chance before. This year, she said, was different. She managed to secure the approval of her parents and made it to City Beach and a frozen Lake Pend Oreille. As...
Much more than socks
It was a rough year in 2019. Just before Christmas, Post Falls mom Shantelle Avery found herself hospitalized with severe depression. "While I was there, there were several people that nobody knew they were there," Avery, 30, said Tuesday. "I just thought, 'Christmas is going to come and there's going to be people there and nobody’s going to know they’re there.'"
Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
Please do not speed through Sagle
Yes, this is another letter about reckless driving on Highway 95 through Sagle. No, I am not going to blame any specific one or several groups of drivers who greatly exceed the 45 mph limit in our town. However, all who speed through this area are putting themselves and those...
Start the year off 'Yellow'
SANDPOINT — With the arrival of the new year — as well as any number of health and fitness resolutions — a new local nonprofit organization is here to support the community in meeting those goals. A spin-off facility to a local massage clinic, The Yellow Room...
Comment sought on permit's renewal
PRIEST LAKE – Idaho Department of Environmental Quality officials are seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Sandpiper Shores Master Utility, Inc. Sandpiper Shores LLC operates a Class C municipal recycled water facility that serves a residential community consisting of vacation homes located along the northern shore of Priest Lake in Bonner County. The company currently operates the reuse system under permit M-072-03 and applies approximately 500,000 gallons of recycled water annually on 1.32 acres of forested land.
Investigation needed on skyrocketing taxes
I recently read a letter (Daily Bee, Dec. 15) from Jessie Sheldon re: the shocking property tax increases and I could not agree with him more. And when I went to the county building to ask for an explanation, I got the same response that he did: "Oh, some people's went up even more." How comforting.
Another type of warning for NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College’s bond ratings are under review for downgrade, following recent actions by the board of trustees. Moody’s Investor Services, a bond credit rating company, said in a Dec. 21 news release that “governance considerations, including board structure risks are a key consideration in this action,” which affects $7.9 million in rated debt.
SMA teaches martial arts — and about life
Mike Szotkowski is direct, thoughtful and forward-thinking. Kneeling on his mat, wearing his karate uniform and black belt, he talks to his martial arts students, exuding a sense of calm and ease. The lessons at Sandpoint Martial Arts are as much life lessons as they are about gaining physical skills.
