ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for January, 4 2023

STATE TIMBER SALE CR100484, LEFTOVER LOST A public oral auction will be conducted at the Idaho Department of Lands office, 4053 Cavanaugh Bay Road, Coolin, ID 83821, at 9:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 for an estimated 4,850 MBF of timber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is an unestimated volume of forest products that may be removed at the option of the purchaser. Prior to bidding, eligible bidders shall present a certified check or bank draft payable to Idaho Department of Lands, or a bid bond acceptable to the State, in the amount of $115,579.25 which is 10% of the appraised net sale value of $1,155,792.50. The successful bidder’s deposit will be forfeited to the State should the bidder fail to complete the contract. The State will not accept bids from parties who are delinquent on payments on existing state contracts. The average starting minimum bid price for Cedar is $728.80 per MBF and for Non-Cedar is $149.06. The sale is located within Sections 17, 18, & 19, Township 59N, Range 03W and Sections 13, 23, & 24, Township 59N, Range 04W, B.M., Bonner County, State of Idaho. Sale duration is 3 years. The sale may include blowdown and/or insect and disease infected timber which may result in additional volume and recovery reductions. Interested purchasers should carefully examine the sale and make their own estimates as to volume recovery, surface conditions, and proposed construction prior to bidding on the sale. Additional information concerning the timber and conditions of sale is available to the public and interested bidders on the department’s timber sale website at http://web.idl.idaho.gov/timbersale/Search.aspx or from the Idaho Department of Lands office, Coolin, Idaho. Please note purchaser insurance requirements posted on the timber sale website. The Department of Lands, as authorized by the State Board of Land Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids provided that good and sufficient grounds for rejecting the bid shall be stated in the rejection notice and shall not be in violation of applicable law. If you are disabled and need some form of accommodation, please call (208) 443-2516 five days prior to the date of sale. For text telephone services, please call 1-800-377-3529. Legal#4749 AD#3501 December 14, 21, 28, 2022; January 4, 2023 _________________________
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Comment sought on permit's renewal

PRIEST LAKE – Idaho Department of Environmental Quality officials are seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Sandpiper Shores Master Utility, Inc. Sandpiper Shores LLC operates a Class C municipal recycled water facility that serves a residential community consisting of vacation homes located along the northern shore of Priest Lake in Bonner County. The company currently operates the reuse system under permit M-072-03 and applies approximately 500,000 gallons of recycled water annually on 1.32 acres of forested land.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Connolly sworn in as Priest River mayor

PRIEST RIVER — Jeff Connolly is back where he started his public service career — the city of Priest River. Connolly, who served on the council for 15 years before being elected Bonner County commissioner in District 2, was sworn into office Tuesday as mayor. The Priest River...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
The Center Square

Spokane County ponders use of last $3M in federal stimulus funds

(The Center Square) – Spokane County has $3.3 million left of the $101 million in American Rescue Plan funds received to protect public health and help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, said the remaining funds will likely be used to fill “yet to be determined” gaps in services, or unexpected needs that arise. He said inflation and supply...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Investigation needed on skyrocketing taxes

I recently read a letter (Daily Bee, Dec. 15) from Jessie Sheldon re: the shocking property tax increases and I could not agree with him more. And when I went to the county building to ask for an explanation, I got the same response that he did: "Oh, some people's went up even more." How comforting.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86

Evelyn Marie Gruner, 86, passed away, on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, in Laclede, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. She worked, for many years, for JC Penney and had recently moved to Laclede. Family and friends are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest...
LACLEDE, ID
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record Combined 010123

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An officer was dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 500 block of Kootenai Cutoff Road at 5:19 p.m. Report of a missing...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stephen Paul Klontz, 83

Stephen Paul Klontz, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services, which will be held in the spring, will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Stephen’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jack David Lewis, 61

Jack David Lewis passed away Dec. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee for the longtime Sandpoint resident. Family and friends are invited to sign Jack’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ready, set … jump into 2023

SANDPOINT — The Polar Bear Plunge has always seemed like something fun. But Tekla Lien had never gotten the chance before. This year, she said, was different. She managed to secure the approval of her parents and made it to City Beach and a frozen Lake Pend Oreille. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy