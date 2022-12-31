ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit

There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible

Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
WOUB

Raye Kimberlin’s career started on WOUB’s “Afternoon Edition”

ATHENS, OH – Raye Kimberlin’s career has found her working for a variety of different kinds of companies in a variety of different roles. But she says it all was possible thanks to the strong communications and media foundation she got at Ohio University and WOUB. “I remember...
ATHENS, OH
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne

December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

UW Trying To Ease Nursing Educator Shortage

Nursing shortages have hit a lot of medical facilities in many places, but the University of Wyoming says part of the problem is that there’s not enough educators to get nurses ready for a career in health care. Lately, the University has been trying to address that situation. Earlier...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy