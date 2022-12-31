Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cowboystatedaily.com
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
Ice Fishing Tournament Happening in Curt Gowdy This January
The Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament will be back for its 8th annual ice fishing tournament on the 14th of January! What a way to start the year!. Registrations are now open until the day of. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 AM at each lake's "check-in station". Don't miss out!. Keep...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming, Population Zero Is About To See A Major Expansion (And Maybe A Resident)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
capcity.news
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm to complicate travel; Cheyenne to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With a winter storm bearing down on a large portion of Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is expecting Laramie County to see heavy snowfall overnight through Monday. A lull in snow showers is expected this afternoon, but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect...
Sheridan Media
UW Trying To Ease Nursing Educator Shortage
Nursing shortages have hit a lot of medical facilities in many places, but the University of Wyoming says part of the problem is that there’s not enough educators to get nurses ready for a career in health care. Lately, the University has been trying to address that situation. Earlier...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department requests public help in identifying porch pirate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a porch pirate. A person was caught on camera pillaging packages from a home on the 2000 block of Pebrican Avenue. Video footage of the suspect can be found on the department’s Facebook page.
