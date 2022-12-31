ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

pwponderings.com

Game Changer Wrestling 1/1/23 GCW 56 Nights Results

Game Changer Wrestling 1/1/23 GCW 56 Nights results from Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event live streamed on FITE+. Do Or Die Six Way Scramble Match: Blake Christian def. Alec Price, Joey Janela, Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen and Willie Mack. Four Way Match: Maki...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pwponderings.com

Jersey Championship Wrestling 1/1/23 JCW Battlebowl Results

Jersey Championship Wrestling 1/1/23 JCW Battlebowl results from Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event live streamed on YouTube. Ellis Taylor & Jay Lyon def. Charlie Tiger & Midas Black. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) def. Axton Ray & Kerry Morton. Alec Price...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pwponderings.com

AAW 12/30/22 Unstoppable Results

AAW 12/30/22 Unstoppable results from the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The event live streamed on Highspots TV. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) defeat The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) to win the vacant AAW Tag Team Championships. Ren Jones...
CHICAGO, IL

