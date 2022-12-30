Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Harlem Tenants Still Waiting for Hot WaterRemington Write
Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next YearBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Exploring the Street Food Scene in ManhattanCorrie WritingManhattan, NY
Related
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Stamford Man Charged In 'Random Attack' Of Victim On Bus In Darien, Police Say
A 27-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a victim on a bus in Darien in an apparently random attack in the fall. Rainaldo Morris, of Stamford, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a warrant stemming from an incident that happened in October, the Darien Police Department reported.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police hire four recruits, hope to fill 10 vacancies
Trumbull police have added four officer recruits to its ranks, with the department hoping to fill 10 more vacancies in the new year. Christopher Binkowitz, 23, of Fairfield, Andrew Huzina, 25, of Norwalk, Jacob Rodriguez, 25, of Stratford, and Ashli Vasquez, 29, of Bridgeport, were sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony at Trumbull Police Department headquarters.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
hamlethub.com
Fireworks, sparkles, and song delight as community bids farewell to Bernard's during epic NYE celebration!
Sarah and Bernard Bouissou bid farewell to Bernard’s during an epic New Year’s Eve celebration last night - complete with fireworks! Now, that’s going out with a bang!. The 2022 holiday season was buzzing inside the award-winning French restaurant - with tables full of diners yearning for a few more hours of culinary perfection.
ID Released For 31-Year-Old Killed After Car Mounts Sidewalk, Strikes Tree In Stamford
Police have identified a woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree on New Year's Day in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 in the area of 171 Greenwich Ave. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, age 31, was killed when...
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire
2022-01-01@7:58am– A viewer sent in this photo of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Palisades Avenue this morning. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it the one apartment. He said firefighters extricated his wife, 18-month-old child, and himself out of a 2nd-floor window since the hallway was full of smoke.
darientimes.com
One dies in Stamford crash on Greenwich Ave. police say
STAMFORD — A 31-year-old Stamford resident died Sunday morning, after the car jumped a sidewalk and hit a tree, police said. Police said the 2019 Honda was driving south on Greenwich Avenue around 6:10 a.m. when it crossed over the roadway, into the northbound lane, before striking the tree.
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 BEST Neighborhoods in Manhattan (First Time Visitors Guide!)
If you’re looking for the best neighborhoods in Manhattan you’ve come to the right place. Although it’s often referred to as a tiny island, there is still so much to see, so much to do, so much to eat!. There are 1.6 million locals who call more...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Comments / 1