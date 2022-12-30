ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
NORWALK, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police hire four recruits, hope to fill 10 vacancies

Trumbull police have added four officer recruits to its ranks, with the department hoping to fill 10 more vacancies in the new year. Christopher Binkowitz, 23, of Fairfield, Andrew Huzina, 25, of Norwalk, Jacob Rodriguez, 25, of Stratford, and Ashli Vasquez, 29, of Bridgeport, were sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony at Trumbull Police Department headquarters.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

2022-01-01@7:58am– A viewer sent in this photo of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Palisades Avenue this morning. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it the one apartment. He said firefighters extricated his wife, 18-month-old child, and himself out of a 2nd-floor window since the hallway was full of smoke.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

One dies in Stamford crash on Greenwich Ave. police say

STAMFORD — A 31-year-old Stamford resident died Sunday morning, after the car jumped a sidewalk and hit a tree, police said. Police said the 2019 Honda was driving south on Greenwich Avenue around 6:10 a.m. when it crossed over the roadway, into the northbound lane, before striking the tree.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT

