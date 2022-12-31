ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 1 Georgia (13-0) is set to take on Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs will try to maintain their perfect season and earn a trip to another national title game. The Buckeyes seek redemption after a crushing loss to No. 2 Michigan to end their regular season.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game:

When, Where?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

TV: SEC on ESPN

On the call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Laura Rutledge (sideline).

Listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Series History

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia and Ohio State have met once, a 21-14 decision in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

This year’s Peach Bowl color commentator, Kirk Herbstreit, was the Buckeyes quarterback in that game.

Matchup Predictor

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia has a 57.5% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

We’ll get you ready for kickoff in our Peach Bowl special episode of ‘UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton‘. We are joined by former Georgia offensive lineman Chris Burnette to talk UGA vs. Ohio State. Listen here:

