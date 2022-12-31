How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) is set to take on Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs will try to maintain their perfect season and earn a trip to another national title game. The Buckeyes seek redemption after a crushing loss to No. 2 Michigan to end their regular season.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game:

When, Where?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

TV: SEC on ESPN

On the call: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Laura Rutledge (sideline).

Listen

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Series History

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Georgia and Ohio State have met once, a 21-14 decision in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

This year’s Peach Bowl color commentator, Kirk Herbstreit, was the Buckeyes quarterback in that game.

Matchup Predictor

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia has a 57.5% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

