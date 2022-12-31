Comp's 3&Out: Michigan State flexed plenty of positives against Buffalo

Jaden Akins is working to get his defensive skills back in gear. In the meantime, his shooting ability has taken off, and soon his value in the transition game will as well. (Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images)

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State wrapped up the non-conference portion of the schedule with an 89-68 victory over Buffalo on Friday night at Breslin Center. Some of it was encouraging. Jim Comparon’s 3&Out:

1. MALIK HALL MOVED WELL

Sure Malik Hall shot well (2-of-2 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the field). And he looked like he was in good physical shape despite having missed eight games over six weeks due to a stress reaction in his foot. In fact, I’d say he looked in even better shape than the last time we saw him in uniform.

But I liked the way he moved on defense, the way he moved laterally. That was the biggest question I had about his skills and athleticism as he made his comeback.

At one point late in the first half, he switched onto Buffalo’s tricky 6-foot-5 wing guard Curtis Jones. Jones identified Hall as a potential defensive weakness.

At 6-foot-8, Hall is a natural power forward. Prior to the injury, Michigan State was trying to turn him into a small forward, playing the perimeter. A big question coming into the season was whether he could move his feet well enough to guard quick small forwards and guards.

Then came the injury, and the six weeks on the sideline.

And here, in his first game back. Jones faced-up against Hall on the left wing, 20 feet from the basket.

Jones, a quick guy with a good handle, attacked Hall with a quality stop-and-go dribble drive. Hall moved well and shut him off.

I’m not saying Hall is ready to play 35 minutes of defense against the best guards in the Big Ten. But Hall acknowledged the challenge, manned up, and passed the test.

Jaden Akins, who is coming back from a different kind of injury, isn’t back to his previous standards on defense. Tom Izzo needs Akins’ full horsepower back on that side of the court. It’s unclear when that will happen.

But Hall, based on some of the tests he passed on this night, looks like he doesn’t have as far to go on defense as I expected. We’ll have to wait and see how his foot responds to the work its been receiving. But for now, the tires look pretty good to me.

2. MICHIGAN STATE’S BENCH WAS A PLUS

Michigan State out-scored Buffalo in bench points, 38-15. Hall was a part of those 38, so that’s a little bit of a misnomer. He’s not going to be a bench player for long.

But when Hall returns to the starting lineup, Akins or Tyson Walker are likely to move to the bench. And bench scoring will remain strong regardless of who is the first guard off the bench.

Meanwhile, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler and Pierre Brooks each provided glimpses of the type of play that the Spartans will need from them as reserves when the Big Ten season resumes. Carson Cooper also came on and played six quality minutes, and threw down an alley-oop dunk from A.J. Hoggard.

Holloman scored 7 points in 17 minutes, with two assists. Once again, he had zero turnovers.

Holloman, a freshman, has 20 assists on the year and only three turnovers.

“That’s really good,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “That’s off the charts.”

And there’s more.

“He really guards,” Izzo said. “He gets after it. He’s a little scrawny right now. He has to put on 20 pounds. But he is very athletic.

“I think what I’ve got is I have some guys that understand and listen. I have really good students. I just need a little tougher kid right now. Tre brings that. His mind is tough. He was a fairly big football recruit. But his body doesn’t listen to his mind because his body isn’t developed yet, so that’s going to take some time. But I was very pleased with Tre.”

Holloman played nine minutes in the first half. He had to play more than usual because Walker was whistled for a pair of charging fouls in the first four-and-a-half minutes.

When Michigan State has to tap Holloman for extra minutes, Izzo is finding that the freshman from Minneapolis is capable of delivering.

When Buffalo left Holloman unguarded, he nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing off an inside-out pass from Joey Hauser which gave Michigan State a 9-6 lead.

Brooks received three or four compliments from Izzo during the course of the game. That’s great progress for the talented but enigmatic sophomore.

On two occasions in the first half, Brooks passed up decent shot openings in order to pass the ball to a teammate for a better shot opportunity. Both involved Hauser.

On the first one, Brooks drove the lane and could have attempted a contested shot. But he kicked it out to Hauser for an open 3-pointer. Hauser missed the shot, but Izzo clapped.

Moments later, Brooks had his knees bent and was in the gap as a help defender. He stripped a Buffalo guard attempting to drive against Walker.

Brooks stole it and headed the other way, leading a 2-on-1 fastbreak. He dished it off to Hauser for a lay-up.

Two thumbs up from Izzo. That’s progress from Brooks. Those were plays that don’t necessarily come naturally to him, but he’s trying to become the type of guy who can make teammates better. He has a ways to go, but these were steps.

A little later, Brooks was back to his natural habitat, draining a 3-pointer from the right wing in the early offense, giving Michigan State a 39-25 lead.

Brooks finished with 8 points on the night. He led the team in plus-minus in the first half at +10.

In the second half, he drove for a 10-foot tear drop in the lane (48-40).

Later, Brooks was fouled while battling for a defensive rebound. This put him at the foul line for a pair of free throws. Made them both. Two more thumbs up from Izzo.

“I thought Pierre Brooks played better,” Izzo said. “He made plays. He had some moments when he didn’t do some things, but he actually made some plays, made some nice passes.”

Brooks’ errors involved defensive awareness on a couple of occasions. When they happened, and they seemed to happen immediately after a good play, Izzo looked up to the heavens for help.

But there was more good than bad from Brooks. There’s progress. He’s trying. He has talent. Izzo is on him to become a well-rounded player, because this team could benefit so much from a well-rounded Brooks.

As for Kohler, he had an error in ball screen coverage, resulting in his second foul of the first half. Soon he had a third and fourth foul in the second half, but Michigan State had the luxury of leaving him in the game.

He responded with strong moments, including a put-back off a missed free throw, and a fade-away, turn-around-jumper from 10 feet which gave Michigan State an 81-60 lead with 4:15 to play.

Izzo isn’t big on fade-away anything. But Kohler has the type of talent and skill that makes him an exception, for now.

Kohler finished with 7 points on 3-of-5 shooting and four rebounds. He had a half hook hit the heel of the rim and bounce out – a repeat occurrence that I think will correct itself as he gains more experience and feel for the size and pace of the college game. His touch will start to show itself.

“Kohler was struggling early but he came back and played better,” Izzo said. “I thought our bench was pretty good.”

3. MICHIGAN STATE’S INTERNAL WORK IS EVIDENT

Izzo focused on the loose screws in his post-game press conference, because that’s what he does. He’s a master chef when it comes to quality control.

But if you looked closely on Friday, you saw structural improvements due to the weeks of practice and self-help that the Spartans enjoyed during the holiday break.

Michigan State’s transition game showed a pulse, for one of the few times all season. Due to injuries, and depth concerns, the Spartan transition game – after makes or misses – rarely got off the ground in the first 12 games of the season.

With Akins missing games, and not at 100 percent jets, his situations obviously had a negative impact on the fastbreak’s potential.

At the beginning of the season, Malik Hall, formerly a power forward, was trying to break-in as a wing forward. He might have wing talents in the halfcourt, but he doesn’t run the outside fastbreak lane like Mo Ager or Shannon Brown.

If paired with Akins, maybe Michigan State can get away with having Hall on the other wing as something less than a full-blast reindeer. But we haven’t truly had a chance to see Akins and Hall paired together in transition.

We saw Hall paired with Pierre Brooks on opposite wings earlier in the year. Those guys have skill. But they were probably the slowest pair of wings Izzo has had at Michigan State. That doesn’t mean they are incapable of providing a transition threat for the Spartans. But we have yet to see it demonstrated by either of them.

However, on this night against Buffalo, we saw Brooks sprint the left lane once or twice and make the defense chase him due to his dangerousness as a shooter.

And we saw other wings such as Akins and Walker sprint to spots in transition and make the defense react, which the point guard and center hurried through their fastbreak assignments as well. That was a step, my friends. Through most of November and December, Michigan State barely tried to impose the Heathcote break and counter-break system on opponents because, basically, Michigan State didn’t have the legs or lungs to do it. And they never had enough practice time to work on it.

Does the roster, when healthy and in proper condition, have the capacity to deliver transition punch the way Izzo’s best teams have in this century?

I don’t know. But I’m not ready to close the door on that possibility, because the Spartans have clearly been working on it.

They didn’t scorch Buffalo in transition. But Michigan State was probing it. That was encouraging.

The best elements of MSU’s transition potential are Hoggard’s court-vision as the trigger man, and Akins’ eventual ability to sprint to the rim for trapeze-act dunks OR sprint to a spot and nail shots from 3-point range.

After going 3-for-3 from 3-point range in this game, Akins is now 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) from beyond the arc for the year. Akins shooting at that percentage is a nightmare-enducing problem for opposing coaches.

Akins is not yet back to full RPMs. But when he gets there, and if he remains a 40-plus-percent shooter from 30-point range, oh good lawd.

As for other areas of progress, I saw elements of a five-out offense from the Spartans. That’s a system with five players around the perimeter, with one or two of them setting ball screens, flare screens and away-screens. But no one in the low block, posting up. Michigan State only did it for a few brief moments.

In theory, this could become a problematic wrinkle for opponents when Michigan State has Hall and Hauser on the court together. Both can drive, both can shoot the three. When you have that at the four and five positions, it can be a hassle – as long as Hauser and Hall are okay on defense against big men at the other end of the court.

Elsewhere, MSU’s zone offense showed a new, intriguing wrinkle.

First of all, Michigan State has several different approaches to zone offense. One of MSU’s favorites has seen the Spartans flash the power forward to the foul line, and send the offense through him – with Kenny Goins being a recent ideal example for the role.

Against Buffalo, Michigan State used Hoggard as the conduit to the zone offense at the foul line. It’s the first time I can remember Izzo using a point guard as the foul line flash man in the zone offense. And it makes delicious sense.

Hoggard has improved as a shooter, but not enough to consistently worry a zone defense. But he has size and great court vision, elements that can make him a surgeon at the foul line area in the zone offense.

Meanwhile, why waste Hauser’s shooting ability at 15 feet in the zone offense. Defenses are going to be tagging him first and foremost. Don’t do them a favor by putting him in the middle. Flare him, pop him, and space him as a long-range threat in the zone offense, right?

That’s what Michigan State is doing. Hoggard is playing the power forward role as a guy who can deliver passes from the foul line. And Hauser is a range sniper.

Michigan State sawed through Buffalo’s zone in quick fashion. The Bulls didn’t play zone for long.

There aren’t a lot of zone-heavy teams in the Big Ten, but the Spartans have newly-sharpened cutlery for anyone who wants to try it.