Photos: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson (Tennessee Athletics)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Images from the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl, where No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 7 Clemson 31-14 on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium to cap an 11-win season:

(Capital One Bowl)

The Tennessee team busses arrive at Hard Rock Stadium as the Vols make their return to the Orange Bowl for the first time since January 1998.

(Capital One Bowl)

Legendary former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning on the sideline before kickoff at the Orange Bowl.

(Capital One Bowl)

No. 6 Tennessee runs out of the tunnel ahead of kickoff against No. 7 Clemson Friday night in Miami.

(Capital One Bowl)

Tennessee honored the late Mike Leach with a helmet decal, patches on the sleeves of the Vols coaching staff and stickers on the coaching headsets.

(Capital One Bowl)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton throws a deep pass during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

(Capital One Bowl)

Bru McCoy hauls in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton in the first quarter.

(Capital One Bowl)

Bru McCoy celebrates after coming down with the first touchdown of the game.

(Capital One Bowl)

Bru McCoy celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Gerald Mincey.

(Tennessee Athletics)

Bru McCoy surrounded by his teammates after catching a touchdown pass.

(Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee fans celebrate during the all-orange Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson.

(Tennessee Athletics)

Running back Jabari Small quiets the Clemson fans behind the end zone after running for a 2-yard touchdown in the first half.

(Tennessee Athletics)

(Tennessee Athletics)

Head coach Josh Heupel looks on, wearing a sticker on his headset honoring the late Mike Leach. Heupel played quarterback at Oklahoma for Leach during the 1999 season, when Leach was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator.

(Capital One Orange Bowl)

Quarterback Joe Milton steps into a throw during the 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

(Capital One Orange Bowl)

Ramel Keyton runs into the end zone after hauling in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

(Capital One Orange Bowl)

Ramel Keyton celebrates in the end zone after his touchdown pass to put the Vols up 28-14 against Clemson midway through the fourth quarter.

(Capital One Orange Bowl)

Joe Milton celebrates after being named MVP of the Orange Bowl. He threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-14 win.

(Capital One Orange Bowl)