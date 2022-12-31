ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols cap a special season and the future is bright

By Rob Lewis
On3.com
 4 days ago
Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee capped a special season with a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Capitol One Orange Bowl. The future looks bright in Knoxville after Josh Heupel's second year at the helm of the program.

