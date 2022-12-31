Josh Heupel and key Vols talk 31-14 Orange Bowl win

Credit: Getty Images

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In what was a much lower scoring game than predicted, Tennessee and Clemson battled inside Hard Rock Stadium. The Vols won their first Orange Bowl since 1939 by defeating the Tigers 31-14.

Joe Milton in his second start of the season was solid running the offense. He found Bru McCoy for the first score of the game on a 16 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

He would later hit Squirrel White on a 50 yard bomb that would set up Jabari Small from two yards out to give Tennessee a 14-0 lead.

White would catch his own touchdown on a seed from Milton late in the third. The drive was eased with a 42-yard run by Jaylen Wright. Tennessee led 21-6 heading into the fourth and final quarter of play.

Defensively, Tennessee was bend but don’t break as they forced Clemson field goal attempt after attempt.

Linebacker Aaron Beasley was spectacular as he sacked Cade Klubnik twice in the first half. He was also very active with several key stops for Tim Banks and the defense.

Klubnik routinely made freshman mistakes including taking a sack as the clock ticked late in the first half that took a field goal attempt off the board to end the half.

Clemson finally got in the end zone a third of the way into the final quarter as Klubnik ran it in.

The Vols would quickly answer as Ramel Keyton hauled in back to back passes with the last one from 46 yards out for a touchdown.