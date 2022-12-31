Craven Wings 2-Minute Drill: Vols have ’freaky bright future’ heading into 2023

Miami Gardens, Fla. — In the second quarter Joe Milton uncorked a bomb that was perfectly placed to Squirrel White for a 50 yard gain to the Clemson one yard line. Jabari Small would take it in on the next play to put the Vols on top 14-0 with 9:03 left in the first half.

That was a drive that signaled Tennessee was here to stay in this 89th Orange Bowl. The Vols would go on to win 31-14 and get to 11 wins for the first time since 2001.

Milton finished the night 19-for-28 for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Squirrel White had a tremendous night with nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Ramel Keyton did what he’s done all year long, which is make the most of his chances. Keyton had four catches for 76 yards and a score. Bru McCoy added four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Vols defense was bend but don’t break and they never really did.

Tennessee’s defense was on the field all night long. Not only did the Vols punt eight times. When they did score they did so in their typical quick strike fashion. Until the last drive when they were just trying to burn clock the Vols’ four touchdown drives took a total of 8:02 off the clock.

Tennessee benefitted from facing a true freshman quarterback in his first start and a head coach who didn’t give him a lot of help at the end of the first half. Cade Klubnik only found the end zone on the ground as they scored early in the 4th quarter. He routinely threw off his back foot and had bad mechanics. While the future may be bright for him, Tim Banks and company got after him.

After the game, Eric Cain and Austin Price deliver their thoughts on the win.