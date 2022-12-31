Tennessee players react to Orange Bowl win over Clemson

Miami Gardens, Fla. — In a lower scoring battle for the Orange Bowl, Tennessee and Clemson flashed plenty of defense. The Vols defeated the Tigers 31-14 for their first 11 win season since 2001.

The Tennessee defense looked extremely different than their last game against a school from South Carolina. They gave up some yards but they kept Clemson off the scoreboard for the most part.

Clemson finally got in the end zone a third of the way into the final quarter as Cade Klubnik ran it in. To cut the Vol lead to 21-14.

The Vols would quickly answer as Ramel Keyton hauled in back to back passes from Joe Milton. The last one from 46 yards out for a touchdown.

Milton in his second straight start was very solid on the night as he had three touchdown passes. He found all three of his starting wideouts for scores as Squirrel White went over 100 yards receiving.