Peggy Ann (Gentle) Palmere, age 83, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born December 30, 1939, in Okolona, the daughter of the late William Wesley and Evia Barrong Gentle. Peggy was a graduate of Gurdon High School. She was a member of New Life Church of Arkadelphia. Peggy worked for many years as a seamstress at Hollywood Vassarette and then 20 years as a “Greeter” at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO