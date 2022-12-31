Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
Police: Two dead after alleged robbery in Arkadelphia
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkadelphia police are investigating a double homicide that happened a local apartment complex on Friday. According to police, the incident happened around 10:17 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022 as Arkadelphia authorities received calls in response to "multiple gunshots" during a robbery at Lark Place Apartments.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
arkadelphian.com
Peggy Palmere
Peggy Ann (Gentle) Palmere, age 83, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born December 30, 1939, in Okolona, the daughter of the late William Wesley and Evia Barrong Gentle. Peggy was a graduate of Gurdon High School. She was a member of New Life Church of Arkadelphia. Peggy worked for many years as a seamstress at Hollywood Vassarette and then 20 years as a “Greeter” at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed cooking and gardening in her free time.
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
KSLA
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County. Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.
arkadelphian.com
2 dead in Friday shooting
Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday. At 10:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
arkadelphian.com
Charles Beard
Family and friends are invited to share Memories and Milestones at the public visitation for Charles W. Beard Jr., from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 410 Bell Ave., Gurdon, Arkansas. Private memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Williams Funeral Home in Arkadelphia with Rev. Lonnell Moore officiating.
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
ktalnews.com
Family, community mourn slain Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of the Vivian teen shot to death Thursday in a dispute between two groups says his family is struggling to deal with the loss while they remember a talented and funny young man. Corterion Collins, Jr. had his whole life ahead of him....
arkadelphian.com
Clark County officials sworn in
A swearing in ceremony was held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Trinity Temple Assembly of God for Clark County elected officials and deputies. The event was emceed by county Judge Troy Tucker. Circuit Judge Blake Batson conducted the oaths, along with District Judge Randy Hill. Tucker and Prosecutor Dan Turner...
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
Comments / 0