New Year’s Day was cut down day for three top 2024 prospects being pursued by Clemson and USC. SAF KJ Bolden of Buford, GA, DT Hevin Brown-Shuler of Atlanta and DE KingJoseph Edwards of Buford, GA added their own recruiting fireworks to the holiday by identifying those schools that currently stand out the most to them at this stage of their recruitment. Each is a nationally recruited prospect.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO