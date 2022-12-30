ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

They aren’t eliminated from the playoffs, but the benched their quarterback? They should be fined for manipulating the NFL

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadspin

For Sale: Lightly-used NFL quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 offseason had fans filled with optimism for the team’s future. After acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March, the Raiders signed their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension. The two of them played together in college and anticipated that their connection from those days would remain despite years apart. Their chemistry, combined with the offensive mind of new head coach Josh McDaniels and the addition of outside linebacker Chandler Jones, made the Raiders a dark-horse candidate to win the daunting AFC West. Even with six games scheduled against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson (back when everyone thought he was a difference-maker), there were some folks who believed Vegas could steal the AFC West title.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep

The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers

One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

