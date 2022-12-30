Read full article on original website
what’s up?
3d ago
They aren’t eliminated from the playoffs, but the benched their quarterback? They should be fined for manipulating the NFL
Reply
2
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
atozsports.com
Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control
The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand
It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Deadspin
For Sale: Lightly-used NFL quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 offseason had fans filled with optimism for the team’s future. After acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March, the Raiders signed their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension. The two of them played together in college and anticipated that their connection from those days would remain despite years apart. Their chemistry, combined with the offensive mind of new head coach Josh McDaniels and the addition of outside linebacker Chandler Jones, made the Raiders a dark-horse candidate to win the daunting AFC West. Even with six games scheduled against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson (back when everyone thought he was a difference-maker), there were some folks who believed Vegas could steal the AFC West title.
atozsports.com
Lebron James just gave Tennessee Vols fans a reason to dislike him
Lebron James is a polarizing figure in sports — it seems like you either love him or hate him — but after Saturday night, Tennessee Vols fans are likely united in their disapproval of the future Hall of Famer. James, an Ohio native and supporter of Ohio State,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols early enrollee explains what it was like to practice with team during bowl prep
The Tennessee Vols had 15 2023 recruits enroll early last month which meant those players were able to participate in UT’s Orange Bowl prep. 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, one of the players who participated in Tennessee’s bowl game prep, spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong this week at the All-American Bowl about what it was like to participate in those practices.
atozsports.com
Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers
One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols defender will have fans feeling differently about Tennessee’s defense
The Tennessee Vols‘ defense was heavily criticized this season despite finishing as the No. 35 scoring defense in the nation. Most of the criticism stems from the Vols’ loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in November. Tennessee gave up 63 points to South Carolina — by far the...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 2