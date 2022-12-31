ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WDTN

Heavy rain on the way

A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio

WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Officials close State Route 348 in West Union due to flooding

LYNX, Ohio — Adams County officials have closed a large section of S.R. 348 in West Union due to flooding, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The closure was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between State Route...
WEST UNION, OH
WCPO

Staying cloudy for today with showers possible overnight

Happy New Year! It has been a warm and gloomy first day of 2023 and that will likely be the case for the next three days of the year as well. Lingering mist or fog has been with us through the day and it will likely stick around through the overnight, but that really shouldn’t do much other than create a dreary feel for most.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH

