Fox 19
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Standing water could affect morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime. Scattered showers will...
WDTN
Heavy rain on the way
A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
WLWT 5
Officials close State Route 348 in West Union due to flooding
LYNX, Ohio — Adams County officials have closed a large section of S.R. 348 in West Union due to flooding, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The closure was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between State Route...
WCPO
Staying cloudy for today with showers possible overnight
Happy New Year! It has been a warm and gloomy first day of 2023 and that will likely be the case for the next three days of the year as well. Lingering mist or fog has been with us through the day and it will likely stick around through the overnight, but that really shouldn’t do much other than create a dreary feel for most.
dayton.com
Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration
Kings Island amusement park in Warren County spent its most-recent season celebrating 50 years of operation, and closed it Saturday night with a special lighting of the Eiffel Tower. The tower beamed with lights throughout the season but had special effects as midnight approached on New Year’s Eve. It was...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
WLWT 5
Crews temporarily close shoulder on State Route 747 for traffic maintenance
PRINCETON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a temporary closure along State Route 747 in Liberty Township this week. According to ODOT, crews will close the shoulder of southbound State Route 747 at the end of the eastbound State Route 129 ramp on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Click...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on State Avenue in Lower Price Hill, in front of the Kroger complex. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
Coroner: 1 dead after crash on I-71 in Norwood
Amani Gay, 29, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he crashed near Smith Road and Edwards Road around 2:30 a.m. on January 1.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
6 injured after crashes on I-75; Lanes reopened
According to the Moraine Police Department, the first crash happened on I-75 northbound at mile marker 55 around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on Bridle Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with entrapment at 8275 Bridle Road in Anderson Township, near Eight Mile Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
