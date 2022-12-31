Read full article on original website
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
BBC
Supreme Court says bill to ban anti-abortion protests at clinics is lawful
A bill to ban anti-abortion protests at Northern Ireland health clinics does not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights, the Supreme Court has ruled. Former assembly member Clare Bailey developed the bill to set up so-called safe access zones outside clinics where abortions are carried out. It was voted through the...
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
BTK Killer's Daughter Sickened To Discover Bryan Kohberger Studied Father
Dennis Rader, who called himself BTK, was arrested in February 2005 and confessed to 10 killings in the Wichita, Kansas area between 1974 and 1991.
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
Missouri court rules in favor of Planned Parenthood Medicaid patients, ‘defunding’ is unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood and found the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) violated the state’s constitution. According to a press release from Planned Parenthood, the department refused to reimburse care provided to patients through the Medicaid program.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Texas attorney general sought to round up list of all the transgender people in the state
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officials working for Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to get employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile them a list of transgender people in Texas, by cross-referencing the people who had changed their sex on their driver's license.
Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”
I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
WCPO
Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
Massachusetts court rules against medically assisted death
By MARK PRATT Associated PressBOSTON -- The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision Monday that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution."Although we recognize the paramount importance and profound significance of all end-of-life decisions, after careful consideration, we conclude that the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights does not reach so far as to protect physician-assisted suicide," the Supreme Judicial Court wrote in its decision. "We conclude as well that the law of manslaughter may prohibit physician-assisted suicide, and does so, without offending constitutional...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
Mic
Anti-choice Texas lawmakers just got their 2023 marching orders
When it comes to eviscerating abortion access, Texas is a trend-setter. Even before the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Lone Star State enacted one of the nation’s most restrictive anti-choice measures, Senate Bill 8 (SB8), which banned abortion at roughly six weeks — with zero exceptions for rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormality. Dozens of states followed suit by introducing “copycat” laws. Never complacent, Texas’ anti-choice faction has outlined how exactly it plans to further dismantle what few reproductive freedoms remain.
Pro-life activist arrested for praying silently near an abortion facility
A British woman was arrested by police for praying outside an abortion facility in a buffer zone, which criminalizes any prayer or counseling as it relates to abortion.
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona cannot enforce an 1864 law outlawing abortion in all cases except when the mother's life is in danger.
