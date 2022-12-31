Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will Neo Hit $15 Soon?
Bullish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $8.72 to$11.24. Neo (NEO) price might also reach $15 soon. Bearish NEO price prediction for 2023 is $5.97. In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Will Ethereum OverTake Bitcoin Transactions?
Ethereum’s total transactions have overtaken Bitcoin by more than quadruple. ETH got more transactions but BTC remains the king. Ethereum’s total transactions have more than quadrupled that of Bitcoin. However, BTC remained the most popular crypto in 2022. And, despite the fact that ETH has received more transactions, Bitcoin has remained in the same position. BTC remains the undisputed monarch.
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
thenewscrypto.com
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023 — Will TON Hit $10 Soon?
Bullish TON price prediction for 2023 is $3.4450 to $5.1025. Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $10 soon. Bearish TON price prediction for 2023 is $1.2025. In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about TON to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers From 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers from 24h are LDO, SOL, BIT, LUNC, and LTC. The Top 1 gainer from 24 hours is Lido DAO (LDO). As the market and the downfall of the FTX led to suffering the entire crypto market faced the red and global crypto has fallen from trillions to billions and it is still trying to recover from down and at the time of writing the global market cap is $805.83B and it has increased to 0.90% in the last 24 hours. And the top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Lido DAO (LDO), Solana (SOL), BitDAO (BIT), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Litecoin (LTC).
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Whales Move Around $366 Million Worth of XRP Tokens
The biggest single transaction recorded by the tally, 500M XRP tokens were exchanged. A “whale” sent around 40 million XRP to the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. In the last several weeks, the price of XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, has been under extreme market pressure. On Tuesday, however, XRP’s value unexpectedly rose by 5% as rumors of a settlement in the Ripple case began to circulate. Furthermore, the information shows that crypto whales have traded a significant volume of XRP tokens in the recent day.
thenewscrypto.com
ApeCoin and Axie Infinity Price Surges 6% in Last 24 Hours
The surge came after APE completed its Special Council elections. AXS and SAND were among the worst performers in an already dismal year. ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are two of the metaverse and gaming-related cryptocurrencies that have had price increases of roughly 6% in the previous 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
thenewscrypto.com
Gray Scale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Trading at 60% Discount
Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices. Grayscale has been fighting the SEC for approval into Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data provided by YCharts. The discount at which the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) trades in relation to the price of Ethereum (ETH) is at an all-time high of 59.39%. Although the fund has historically traded at a premium to ETH. Since November 2021 it has consistently traded at a discount to market prices.
thenewscrypto.com
Top Blockchain Influencers in the World
Influencer Marketing is one of the most efficient strategies to reach our target demographics in this Holocene era. Remember the old-school days when salespersons pitched product marketing at our doorsteps? Well, Influencer Marketing is an amalgamation of conventional marketing and the social media platform, pitched through the influencers of particular niches.
thenewscrypto.com
SushiSwap Discontinues Lending Protocol and Token Launchpad
CTO Matthew Lilley tweeted that Kashi had a lot of design issues. Lilley stated that the “breadwinner” of the organization is the exchange side. SushiSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on Ethereum, has decided to disable both its lending mechanism, Kashi, and its token launchpad, Miso. In contrast to centralized exchanges like Coinbase, SushiSwap was founded in 2020 and enables clients to swap, lend, and borrow cryptocurrencies. Using their own external wallets like MetaMask.
thenewscrypto.com
Lido Finance Now Has Highest TVL in DeFi Surpassing MakerDAO
Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL. Lido finance had the largest portion of staked ETH among DeFi, at 31%. Total value locked (TVL) for Lido Finance, one of several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has risen to the top since the Ethereum merging in September. DeFiLlama reports that as of right now, Lido’s liquid staking protocol has a total market cap of $5.96 billion in TVL, which is more than both MakerDAO’s $5.91 billion and AAVE’s $3.26 billion.
thenewscrypto.com
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
NGA Awards Maxar Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005147/en/ The Colosseum | Rome, Italy | March 22, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image (Credit: Maxar Technologies)
thenewscrypto.com
Japan’s Gaming Firm ‘Gumi’ Partners With Square Enix and SBI Holdings
SBI Holdings will increase its position in the firm to 22.46%. Square Enix’s shareholding will be very little at 3.01%. There has been a recent uptick in the number of game developers interested in including metaverse features. Japanese mobile entertainment provider Gumi has established a strategic partnership with other Japanese firms Square Enix and SBI Holdings.
Morning Bid: Wakey wakey!
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Alun John. The first Fed meeting minutes release of the year is due later, along with manufacturing data and job openings numbers - a fairly chunky package of risk events to wake investors up from any post-Christmas or New Year's Day torpor.
thenewscrypto.com
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie to Save Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Following the GBTC discount to NAV increases, Valkyrie announces sponsor for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. The fund’s discount had increased to above 45% by December 30, 2022. Valkyrie Investments, the largest fund in the cryptocurrency industry, stated on December 28 that it had proposed to become the “sponsor and...
thenewscrypto.com
Revenue of Bitcoin Miners Plummets to $9.55 Billion in 2022
The problem worsened when the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell. According to statistics, bitcoin miners earned about $15 billion in 2021. Crypto miners were at risk due to the lengthy downturn market that was compounded by a slew of major disasters. Defaulted loans, quarterly losses, and record-breaking increases in Bitcoin hashrate were just a few of the problems miners were experiencing. There was selling pressure as a result of all these reasons cutting into miners’ profits.
thenewscrypto.com
Major Cryptocurrencies Soar as the Market Turns Green
Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading around $16,733.30, 0.07% up in the last 24 hours. Altcoins also attained a significant price surge during the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market currently signals a bullish outlook. Due to the markets’ sudden “green turn,” the leading cryptocurrencies are witnessing a positive price momentum, with their values increasing during the last 24 hours.
Comments / 0