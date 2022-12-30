ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five figures to know: Northwestern women’s basketball

The loss of now-WNBA star Veronica Burton has proven more damaging than many pundits initially imagined. Sitting with a teetering 6-7 record, Northwestern has reason to reflect on the early part of the season as it begins conference play. Let’s take a dive into the stats that have defined the...
Wrestling: Northwestern Claims First Midlands Title

Northwestern’s early-season success continued with its first ever Ken Kraft Midlands team championship, held in nearby Hoffman Estates, Ill. from Dec. 29-Dec. 30. Among a field of 43 teams, which included 12 top-25 programs, Matt Storniolo’s home-field advantage paid off with three Wildcats claiming titles. No. 14 Northwestern...
Gamethread/How to watch Ohio State-Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming

The 9-3 Buckeyes heading to Welsh-Ryan Arena to duel with the 10-2 Wildcats on New Year’s Day. Does it get any better than that? Chris Collins and the ‘Cats hope their 2022 was no fluke and to move to 2-0 in a pivotal conference matchup. Here’s all the information you need to follow tonight’s game.
