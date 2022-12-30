The 9-3 Buckeyes heading to Welsh-Ryan Arena to duel with the 10-2 Wildcats on New Year’s Day. Does it get any better than that? Chris Collins and the ‘Cats hope their 2022 was no fluke and to move to 2-0 in a pivotal conference matchup. Here’s all the information you need to follow tonight’s game.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO