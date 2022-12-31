Read full article on original website
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Why is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?
Brazil bids farewell to football legend Pele on Tuesday (3 January), after days of mourning and tributes leading up to his funeral.Regarded by many as the greatest to play the beautiful game, Pele has been immortalised in sporting history and his achievements will live on forever.But what exactly made him the best ever? That’s a question author and journalist Jimmy Burns answered, describing Pele as “having all of the qualities one identifies with his rivals” as well as “a generously nice guy” and “a great exemplar off the pitch”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PelePele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wakeBrazilians prepare to bid farewell to Pele at 24-hour wake in Santos stadium
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his...
Fans Flood Streets To Mourn Soccer Legend Pele At Funeral In Brazil
Thousands of fans poured into Brazilian streets on Monday morning to pay their respects to Pele -- as the funeral for the late soccer legend got underway at a famed football stadium in Santos. People decked out in #10 jerseys and clad in yellow and green attire lined up to...
Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend
Brazil legend Pele made his final journey on Tuesday before being laid to rest.
‘His legacy will outlive us all’: Pele takes final journey as thousands attend funeral
Pelé was laid to rest on Tuesday, as the Brazilian football legend was buried on the ninth floor of a cemetery overlooking Santos’ stadium in his hometown.Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died of colon cancer on 29 December, aged 82. He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to have ever lived.The days since have seen tributes from the likes of modern-day greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in one of his final acts as president of Brazil, before being replaced by Lula. Lula was...
