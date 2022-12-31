California police more likely to stop, search Black teens. LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black youths between 15 and 17 years old at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021. That's according to an annual report released Tuesday by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board. The report gathered data on vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 58 law enforcement agencies in 2021. The data includes what officers perceived to be the race, ethnicity, gender and disability status of people they stop so that the state can better identify and analyze bias in policing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO