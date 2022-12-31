ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Philippines' Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties. “As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening...
The Guardian

Brexit: Northern Ireland protocol ‘too strict’ says Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar, the taoiseach in Ireland, has said mistakes were made on all sides in the handling of Brexit, vowing to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to solve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol. He said the post-Brexit protocol is “too strict” and he understands unionist concerns...
fashionunited.com

Mango publishes tier 3 factory list as part of new sustainability strategy

Fashion retailer Mango has become “one of the first major fashion companies in Spain” to publish its tier 3 factory list, following on from the release of its tier 1 and 2 suppliers. It comes as part of the company's new sustainability strategy, ‘Sustainable Vision 2030’, through which...
Daily Beast

In Japan, Funky Fermented Ice Cream Flavors Are All the Rage

Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are all beloved ice cream flavors in Japan, but forward-thinking confectioners are looking back at the country’s age-old fermentation practices to create some of the most interesting modern flavors. For nearly two centuries, Komego has been making miso – fermented bean paste used as a...
beefmagazine.com

U.S., Chinese officials meet after first cultivated meat approval

FDA's recent approval of cultivated chicken from Upside Foods set a positive tone for the adoption of cultivated meat and other innovative food in global markets. One month after the FDA's approval, the AgFood Future Center of Excellence (AGF) and the Agriculture Food Partnership (AFP) co-organized an online event where, for the first time, regulatory experts from two of the largest potential markets for meat innovation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA), met to discuss the regulatory approval process and prospects for cultivated meat in these two major markets. The event was supported and attended by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) and the China Meat Association (CMA), who are also major influencers in developing China's protein innovation market.
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Food Fads of the 21st Century

Every decade sees new fads in food. Sometimes these rise and fall quickly (so long, bulletproof coffee), while others remain on restaurant menus or become the favorites of home cooks for so long that they enter the mainstream and are unlikely to ever fade away. (Look what we predicted would be the 24 biggest food […]

