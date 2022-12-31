Read full article on original website
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Philippines' Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state visit, saying he looks forward to his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they work to boost bilateral ties. “As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening...
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.
Brexit: Northern Ireland protocol ‘too strict’ says Leo Varadkar
Leo Varadkar, the taoiseach in Ireland, has said mistakes were made on all sides in the handling of Brexit, vowing to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to solve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol. He said the post-Brexit protocol is “too strict” and he understands unionist concerns...
fashionunited.com
Mango publishes tier 3 factory list as part of new sustainability strategy
Fashion retailer Mango has become “one of the first major fashion companies in Spain” to publish its tier 3 factory list, following on from the release of its tier 1 and 2 suppliers. It comes as part of the company's new sustainability strategy, ‘Sustainable Vision 2030’, through which...
Daily Beast
In Japan, Funky Fermented Ice Cream Flavors Are All the Rage
Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are all beloved ice cream flavors in Japan, but forward-thinking confectioners are looking back at the country’s age-old fermentation practices to create some of the most interesting modern flavors. For nearly two centuries, Komego has been making miso – fermented bean paste used as a...
beefmagazine.com
U.S., Chinese officials meet after first cultivated meat approval
FDA's recent approval of cultivated chicken from Upside Foods set a positive tone for the adoption of cultivated meat and other innovative food in global markets. One month after the FDA's approval, the AgFood Future Center of Excellence (AGF) and the Agriculture Food Partnership (AFP) co-organized an online event where, for the first time, regulatory experts from two of the largest potential markets for meat innovation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA), met to discuss the regulatory approval process and prospects for cultivated meat in these two major markets. The event was supported and attended by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) and the China Meat Association (CMA), who are also major influencers in developing China's protein innovation market.
Biggest Food Fads of the 21st Century
Every decade sees new fads in food. Sometimes these rise and fall quickly (so long, bulletproof coffee), while others remain on restaurant menus or become the favorites of home cooks for so long that they enter the mainstream and are unlikely to ever fade away. (Look what we predicted would be the 24 biggest food […]
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
China to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's meat trade on Friday cheered the imminent end of testing and disinfecting chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19, more than two years after Beijing started the controversial practice, adding substantial costs to the trade.
