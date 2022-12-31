NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Blazers tallied 40 points of their own to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Despite blowing their early lead, the Warriors didn’t go away in the final frame.

Jordan Poole tallied 11 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter to fuel Golden State’s late comeback. As Poole heated up the offense, Draymond Green led the Warriors on defense. The Warriors surged with a 12-0 run late to steal the comeback, 118-112.

Klay Thompson tallied 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field with seven made triples in 36 minutes. The backcourt duo of Poole and Thompson combined for 72 points to give the Warriors their fourth consecutive win in their final game of the 2022 calendar year.

Following Golden State’s comeback win over Portland, the NBA community exploded with different reactions on Twitter. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Friday night.

