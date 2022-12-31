ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall at Penn State, 83-79

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team fell at Penn State, 83-79, on Sunday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. A second-half Iowa comeback came up just short, as the Hawkeyes cut an 18-point halftime deficit down to just two points with just 16 seconds remaining in the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hawkeyesports.com

No. 10/12 Iowa falls at Illinois, 90-86

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The nationally ranked Iowa women’s basketball team fell to Illinois, 90-86, Sunday afternoon inside the State Farm Center. All-American Cailtin Clark finished with a team-high 32 points and seven assists. She scored 16 of her points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-5 from behind the arc.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WHO 13

Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.

In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
momcollective.com

Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area

One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
FireRescue1

Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
ELDRIDGE, IA
97X

Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok

A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs

The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced the magnitude...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash

WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Winthrop. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater Avenue when...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

