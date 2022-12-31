Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure
FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve. The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site
EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
KING-5
Conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies
KIRO radio host Monson died at a Seattle hospital on Saturday. He was 61 years old.
Teatro ZinZanni searches for a new spot to pitch its 29-foot-tall tent
It’s a rainy Sunday night in Seattle’s SODO district and not much is shaking. The stadiums are quiet, no sports events scheduled. There is little street traffic in this sparsely populated, industrial zone of the city. But step through the unimposing façade of the Sodo Park event space on First Avenue and you’re catapulted onto a different planet.
seiskamimura.com
Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room
Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at South Lake Union apartment
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Monday evening. Seattle Police said they received a call just before 5:30 p.m. “It’s everybody’s loss; it’s a great person. We lost a great person,” Jamie, a...
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on
Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District.
Over $1.4 million embezzled from Hardware Sales in Bellingham
A four-month police investigation discovered the extent of the crime.
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
