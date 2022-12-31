Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Related
With renovation complete, the O. Henry Museum re-opens
After a renovation that extended nearly two years, the O.Henry Museum will re-open Jan. 4, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced. The 19th-century house at 409 East Fifth Street honors the life and literary legacy of William Sydney Porter (1862-1910), otherwise known as “O. Henry,” a name he made up to mask his identity while he was serving time in prison for embezzlement. Porter earned wide acclaim for the short stories he wrote in prison including “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Ransom of Red Chief” and “The Cop and the Anthem.”
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
CBS Austin
Casa de Luz Mbira music ceremony offers Austinites a cultural experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Musician Joel Laviolette made an appearance and lead a mbira ceremony on New Years Day, Jan. 1, at Casa de Luz. This event was located at 1701 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX 78704 and went on from 5 to 7 p.m. The mbira is a traditional instrument...
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating
AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event
AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
The Line-up: Eight performances to start off 2023
New dance, theater and music to start off the new year. 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 10 and 13, CrashBox, 5305 Bolm Road, lineuponlinepercussion.org. Line Upon Line Percussion brings composers from both coasts, Berlin and Mexico City to debut new music in three different concerts. FronteraFest. Jan. 17-Feb. 18, Hyde Park...
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
Eater
New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon
A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
austinmonthly.com
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
tctmd.com
Priya Kothapalli, MD
Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
2022 roundup: The 10 most-read Georgetown news stories from the year
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) As 2023 begins, here is a look back on the top stories from 2022. In Georgetown, the headlines were dominated by development news as well as Williamson County, annual events and local elections. 1. New H-E-B under...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão relocates to the Austonian
Fogo de Chão guests can watch chefs butcher and grill meats at the open-air churrasco grill in the center of the dining room. (Courtesy Fogo de Chão) After 15 years, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão moved from its original Austin location at 309 East Third St., to the bottom floor of the Austonian at 200 Congress Ave., on Dec. 23. The new location was designed in partnership with Harrison, a global design and architecture agency, and features two outdoor patios and a mezzanine terrace. The inside has a large dining room with an open-air churrasco grill in the center, where guests can watch chefs butcher and prepare different cuts of meat.
Dreamland Dripping Springs announces changes starting Jan. 3
Dreamland activities previously offered such as minigolf, disc golf, food and alcohol will be closed for now. (Courtesy Andrew Dunn) Dreamland Dripping Springs will shift from offering mini golf, disc golf, alcohol and food to focus on pickleball, Payton Jones, a representative of Dreamland Dripping Springs, told Community Impact on Jan. 3.
Sightlines
Austin, TX
149
Followers
523
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0