Sightlines

With renovation complete, the O. Henry Museum re-opens

After a renovation that extended nearly two years, the O.Henry Museum will re-open Jan. 4, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced. The 19th-century house at 409 East Fifth Street honors the life and literary legacy of William Sydney Porter (1862-1910), otherwise known as “O. Henry,” a name he made up to mask his identity while he was serving time in prison for embezzlement. Porter earned wide acclaim for the short stories he wrote in prison including “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Ransom of Red Chief” and “The Cop and the Anthem.”
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating

AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville celebrates the New Year with annual Pfreeze Pflop event

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Pflugerville brings in 2023 with their annual New Years celebration called a Pfreeze Pflop event. It started a 9:00 in the morning at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool. Local residents who were brave enough to slide in the water, referred to as pfrigid water, could slide down at the Scott Metzer pool. While the pool is not heated, two residents were brave enough to slide down this year.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Sightlines

The Line-up: Eight performances to start off 2023

New dance, theater and music to start off the new year. 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 10 and 13, CrashBox, 5305 Bolm Road, lineuponlinepercussion.org. Line Upon Line Percussion brings composers from both coasts, Berlin and Mexico City to debut new music in three different concerts. FronteraFest. Jan. 17-Feb. 18, Hyde Park...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
tctmd.com

Priya Kothapalli, MD

Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão relocates to the Austonian

Fogo de Chão guests can watch chefs butcher and grill meats at the open-air churrasco grill in the center of the dining room. (Courtesy Fogo de Chão) After 15 years, Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão moved from its original Austin location at 309 East Third St., to the bottom floor of the Austonian at 200 Congress Ave., on Dec. 23. The new location was designed in partnership with Harrison, a global design and architecture agency, and features two outdoor patios and a mezzanine terrace. The inside has a large dining room with an open-air churrasco grill in the center, where guests can watch chefs butcher and prepare different cuts of meat.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

