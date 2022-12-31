By MARK PRATT Associated PressBOSTON -- The highest court in Massachusetts said in a decision Monday that allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to mentally competent patients with terminal illnesses is not protected by the state constitution."Although we recognize the paramount importance and profound significance of all end-of-life decisions, after careful consideration, we conclude that the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights does not reach so far as to protect physician-assisted suicide," the Supreme Judicial Court wrote in its decision. "We conclude as well that the law of manslaughter may prohibit physician-assisted suicide, and does so, without offending constitutional...

