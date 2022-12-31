Video: WWE releases John Cena in-ring promo from Friday night’s SmackDown after the show went off the air

According to a new report by PWInsider, Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is currently scheduled to be in Japan with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Vernado). Banks is set to appear at this week’s NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. NJPW sources would not confirm to PWInsider they are bringing Naomi for the January 4 show and “intimated” she would be there “on her own accord”, thus giving the impression that Fatu is simply traveling to Japan only as a support to Banks and will not appear publicly.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO