Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Next PPV Is Sold Out
IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that there Hard To Kill pay-per-view is sold out. The show will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13. Hard To Kill will be available on FITE TV and traditional PPV through cable and satellite providers.
The sports world is mourning the death of a longtime wrestling announcer this weekend. Don West, a longtime wrestling announcer known most for his work with TNA, died at the age of 59. He passed away following a tough battle with cancer. The sports world is mourning his death this...
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 1/3/22 (Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in an “Extreme Resolutions” Match. The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Additional Highlights:
Former WWE Star Turned Down Chance To Be In The Spirit Squad
Back in 2006 The Spirit Squad made their debut on Monday Night Raw and they quickly found themselves involved in one of the company’s top storylines when they kicked off a feud with DX. The group consisted of male cheerleaders known as Kenny, Mikey, Johnny, Mitch, and Nicky, who of course now is Dolph Ziggler.
AEW provides exclusive look at the new intro for Dynamite
AEW provided an exclusive look to their new intro for Dynamite on Tuesday. This is part of the new look and feel for the show that will debut Wednesday night live from Seattle, WA. The theme song is the same. You can watch the new intro below:
WWE Superstar to release album in March
WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on Instagram that he will release his album “SYAD” in March. Ford previously released a mixtape “LMTYO” back on February 14, 2022. Ford and his wife Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are set to star in a new reality series on Hulu.
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
Released WWE Superstar Drops Clear Royal Rumble Tease
WWE has a lot of former Superstars on the indie scene, and it seems that one of them is game to make a return. This should come as no real surprise, because Matt Cardona is certainly on WWE’s radar. Matt Cardona jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a...
Matt Hardy Confirms AEW Star Is Injured
One-half of Private Party will be out of action indefinitely, according to AEW star Matt Hardy. Hardy revealed in a tweet on Monday that fellow AEW wrestler Marq Quen is dealing with an injury. "Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward," Hardy tweeted. Quen responded and said he'll "be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August."
Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At Age 83
The wrestling business has seen legends who made the sport highly popular back in the early days. The contributions of these pioneers have paved the way for the superstars of today to make their careers in professional wrestling. However, it is sad to learn that recently, one such wrestling veteran Mike Pappas has passed away.
