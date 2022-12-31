Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
AEW provides exclusive look at the new intro for Dynamite
AEW provided an exclusive look to their new intro for Dynamite on Tuesday. This is part of the new look and feel for the show that will debut Wednesday night live from Seattle, WA. The theme song is the same. You can watch the new intro below:
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Their Next PPV Is Sold Out
IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter that there Hard To Kill pay-per-view is sold out. The show will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13. Hard To Kill will be available on FITE TV and traditional PPV through cable and satellite providers.
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 1/3/22 (Drew Gulak, Kofi Kingston and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in an “Extreme Resolutions” Match. The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Additional Highlights:
wrestleview.com
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings 12/30/22: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
Last Friday night’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022 on FOX, drew an average of 2.29 million viewers, which featured the return of John Cena. This number is up from last week’s 2.376 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.64 rating, which is up from...
wrestleview.com
The latest on Sasha Banks AEW rumors, WWE, NJPW
According to Fightful Select, some of AEW talent they spoke with said they have been “no sold” when asked if Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is Saraya’s mystery partner showing up on the January 11 episode of Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Saraya and a mystery partner of her choosing are set to face Britt Baker and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter on the episode.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar explains absence from TV
WWE Superstar Doudrop took to Twitter to respond to a fan as why she has been off TV. She noted to the fan that she has been sick, but that she is healing.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar expected to return to the company; Note on Bayley in Japan; Booker T and NXT
According to a report by F4WOnline, Naomi is reportedly expected to make her return to WWE. It is also being said the impression is Naomi will not be appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Sasha Banks. Note on Bayley in Japan. PWInsider reported on Tuesday that Bayley is...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar to release album in March
WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on Instagram that he will release his album “SYAD” in March. Ford previously released a mixtape “LMTYO” back on February 14, 2022. Ford and his wife Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are set to star in a new reality series on Hulu.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Two Title Matches
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. The first WWE Raw of 2023 will air live tonight on the USA Network and emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight:. -WWE Raw Women’s Championship...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar receives stitches following angle on Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to reveal that she received three stitches following the angle on Monday’s Raw, where she was attacked by Alexa Bliss. Bliss, who challenged Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship hit Belair with a DDT on the steel steps, which...
wrestleview.com
AEW star Keith Lee files for a new trademark
Back on December 28, 2022 AEW star Keith Lee filed to trademark a logo stylized as a letter X for merchandise and entertainment purposes. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X. >Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a...
wrestleview.com
Huge Ric Flair match now available on IMPACT Plus
IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Ric Flair’s last match is available on the company’s IMPACT Plus streaming service. The WWE Hall of Famer’s last match took place on July 31, 2022 at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event aired live on FITE TV.
wrestleview.com
AEW’s Dax Harwood says CM Punk bought everyone in The Pinnacle $500 Starbucks gift cards
On his FTR with Dax Harwood: Episode 1 podcast – AEW’s Dax Harwood told host Matt Koon that CM Punk knew he would be working with The Pinnacle at some point in AEW. Harwood went on to say that to show his appreciation, CM Punk bought each member of the group a $500.00 Starbucks gift card.
wrestleview.com
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta Results From Tokyo
WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year’s event show which took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Sources, including F4WOnline noted Nakamura kicked out of Great Muta’s shining wizard. Nakamura, was hit in the face at one point by Muta’s mist. Nakamura hit Muta with mist of his own and then nailed him with the kinshasa and pinned him for the win.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks reportedly won’t be alone heading into NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
According to a new report by PWInsider, Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is currently scheduled to be in Japan with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Vernado). Banks is set to appear at this week’s NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. NJPW sources would not confirm to PWInsider they are bringing Naomi for the January 4 show and “intimated” she would be there “on her own accord”, thus giving the impression that Fatu is simply traveling to Japan only as a support to Banks and will not appear publicly.
