stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing a Generation of Wrestling Fans
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans on the Culture State podcast. The reason for this is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and the Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. Michaels...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Gives Bianca Belair Bloody Beating After Bray Wyatt Tease
WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off the new year with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Bliss forced a non-finish to their match with a bloody beating of Bianca Belair following a tease of more of Bray Wyatt's influence. Ever since Wyatt was teased to be returning to the WWE, there had been further teases of a reignited connection between he and former compatriot Bliss despite the fact that she had done her best to move on from her time under his influence. But it's looking like that's no longer really going to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
