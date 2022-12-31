ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Notebook: Vols defeat Tigers in Orange Bowl, future looking bright for Tennessee football

By Eric Woods, Assistant Sports Editor
utdailybeacon.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Red hot Vols trample Bulldogs in first SEC home game

No. 8 Tennessee annihilated Mississippi State 87-53 behind the most complete performance of the season. Five Vols finished with at least 10 points in a dominant performance on Tuesday night. The win marks the Vols (12-2, 2-0 SEC) first win of 2023 and the 24th consecutive win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Vols ride hot start to 87-53 win over Mississippi State

No. 8 Tennessee had no problems in its second SEC game of the season, thrashing Mississippi State 87-53 in one of the Vols’ most dominant wins so far this season. Tennessee now has ever-important momentum to start out conference play, and its offensive outburst showed flashes of what the Vols’ offense can do.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

How “Project Free Throws” may be changing the Lady Vols’ season

Tennessee has lacked consistency from the free throw line. In hopes of gaining consistency from the line, head coach Kellie Harper made “Project Free Throws.”. There have been games where the Lady Vols were lights out from the charity stripe, like against Gonzaga when the Lady Vols shot a season-high 82.6%.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Tennessee handles Alabama in SEC home opener

The Lady Vols (10-6) defeated Alabama (12-3) 89-76 on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee offensively, finishing with 22 points on 10-14 shooting. The Lady Vols started fast on Sunday and ran away with the win. “We needed to score well to get the win,” head coach Kellie...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols defeat Alabama 89-76, remain undefeated in SEC play

Alabama is known for its three-point shooting, but Tess Darby stole the show from beyond the arc on Sunday in an 89-76 win for the Lady Vols. Darby had a great day for the Lady Vols. She finished with 16 shooting 4-7 from three. “She’s easy to play with and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman

Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
KNOXVILLE, TN
gsabusiness.com

Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project

Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
CLEMSON, SC
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy