Notebook: Vols defeat Tigers in Orange Bowl, future looking bright for Tennessee football

utdailybeacon.com
Red hot Vols trample Bulldogs in first SEC home game
No. 8 Tennessee annihilated Mississippi State 87-53 behind the most complete performance of the season. Five Vols finished with at least 10 points in a dominant performance on Tuesday night. The win marks the Vols (12-2, 2-0 SEC) first win of 2023 and the 24th consecutive win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
utdailybeacon.com
utdailybeacon.com
How “Project Free Throws” may be changing the Lady Vols’ season
Tennessee has lacked consistency from the free throw line. In hopes of gaining consistency from the line, head coach Kellie Harper made “Project Free Throws.”. There have been games where the Lady Vols were lights out from the charity stripe, like against Gonzaga when the Lady Vols shot a season-high 82.6%.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
10 Clemson Football Questions for a New Year
For Clemson to be a national title contender in 2023, there are several questions the Tigers will have to answer between now and the fall.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee handles Alabama in SEC home opener
The Lady Vols (10-6) defeated Alabama (12-3) 89-76 on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee offensively, finishing with 22 points on 10-14 shooting. The Lady Vols started fast on Sunday and ran away with the win. “We needed to score well to get the win,” head coach Kellie...
WBIR
Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
utdailybeacon.com
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman
Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
FOX Sports
No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee
Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
Head football coach Adams departs from Woodruff
Woodruff's Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told 7NEWS he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.
gsabusiness.com
Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project
Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
2 charged in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Comments / 1