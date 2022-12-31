To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Early dramatic anthology series “Colgate Theatre” began on NBC in 1949. It ran through June 1950 and was revived as a summer option in 1958…The original version of police drama “Dragnet” debuted on NBC in 1952 with Jack Webb as Sgt. Joe Friday…Detective drama “Riptide,” from Stephen J. Cannell Productions, launched in 1984. It aired out of “The A-Team”…”The Arsenio Hall Show” debuted in syndication in 1989. Positioned as a hip alternative to “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”, the late night talk show was an instant hit. But it only lasted five years after Hall stepped away to focus on being a parent. It had a brief revival in 2013-14…Sitcom “Blossom” starring Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence and Ted Wass premiered as a midseason replacement for NBC in 1991. Airing out of hit Monday comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, it ran for five seasons…Bryant Gumbel exited the “Today” show on NBC in 1997 after 15 years. On Nov. 1, 1999, however, he was back in the morning as co-host of competing (and lower-rated) “The Early Show” on CBS…”Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” opened its seven season run in first-run syndication in 1999…Craig Ferguson began his nine year run as host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” franchise in 2005…Also in 2005, NBC debuted the supernatural procedural drama “Medium” starring Patricia Arquette. It ran for seven seasons; its latter two on CBS…Flop sitcom “Work It” starring Ben Koldyke and Amaury Nolasco premiered on ABC in 2012. LGBT advocacy groups expressed concerns about the series, saying that it trivialized the obstacles faced by transgender people in the workplace. It was pulled after two episodes.

1 DAY AGO