A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
denisesanger.com
Top 15 Beaches in Destin Florida To Explore
Destin, Florida. One of the prettiest places for a vacation and know for pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear blue waters. Below are the top 15 beaches in Destin Florida or a very short drive from Destin. Where is Destin, Florida?. Destin is located in the Florida Panhandle, along...
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
livability.com
Beyond the Beach: Catch the Artsy Vibes of Okaloosa County
Dive into Greater Fort Walton Beach's vibrant arts and culture scene. Okaloosa County is part of the Emerald Coast, which is known for its bright, white sandy beaches. While visitors come to this resort town for the sun, sand and waves, Greater Fort Walton Beach artists want to make sure you don’t miss out on the region’s thriving arts and culture scene.
mypanhandle.com
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over...
livability.com
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County
Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
Destin Log
'So many restaurants, so little time' for Destin Snowbirds
The Destin Snowbirds are looking forward to a warm and hospitable stay here on the beautiful Emerald Coast for the first two or three months of 2023. One of the reasons so many snowbirds flock to Destin each year, is the welcoming generosity of many area businesses. According to Prize chair Gene Holzer, there are at least 40 to 50 restaurants that support the snowbird club. I would like to give a shout-out to all of them, but will begin with at least a few.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
wuwf.org
The Social Portal: Things to do in January
Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.
Pensacola among 10 best places to live in Florida in 2022: Forbes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola was named one of 10 best places to live in Florida in 2022, according to a Forbes Advisors’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2022. Forbes analyzed all Florida cities by “pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors,” including: “Pensacola is one of the best places in Florida near […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
Destin Log
Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Odd Couple live on stage
Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will present The Odd Couple Jan. 20-29, starring Producing Artist Director of ECTC Nathanael Fisher alongside guest director and comedian Jason Heddan, who also performed in Popcorn Falls together in 2021. When Oscar the slob and fastidious Felix decide to room together, hilarity ensues as...
WEAR
Over 100 vehicles compete in 2nd annual New Year's Car Show in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Many came out to the Blue Wahoos Stadium Saturday for the 2nd annual New Year's Mega Car Show. Over 100 registered vehicles were there to compete for different awards. People came with their cars from twelve different states, from Alabama all the way to Ohio. The host...
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
Kingsport Times-News
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Florida woman wins $1 million from $50 scratch-off game
A Florida woman won $1 million from a $50 scratch-off game.
WEAR
Crews search for missing person after boating accident on Yellow River
HOLT, Fla. -- Crews are searching Friday for a person who is missing from a sinking vessel in the Yellow River. The search is ongoing in the 4000-block of Log Lake Road near Holt in Okaloosa County. According to FWC, a boating accident happened a quarter mile east of the...
