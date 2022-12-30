Read full article on original website
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023
Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
995qyk.com
2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint
2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Miami New Times
Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show
The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
iheart.com
Tampa Airport Flamingo Naming Contest Down To 3 Finalists
(Tampa, FL) -- It's now up to the public to Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport. The judges worked through more than 65-thousand entries submitted from all over the world to come up with the three finalists. Those names are Cora, Finn, and Phoebe. Voting started on Friday at...
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
NewsRadio WFLA
Mysuncoast.com
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and West Manatee Fire District teamed up to get an ill cruise ship passenger to the hospital New Year’s Eve. The Coast Guard met the cruise ship 17 miles off the coast of Anna Maria Island and transferred a 42-year-old man to its vessel, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says
A Land O'Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
