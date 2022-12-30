ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
SARASOTA, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint

2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
Miami New Times

Florida GOP Leader Called for Armed Police Response to Drag Show

The furor over child attendance at drag performances across the country reached an end-of-year fever pitch as pundits called for arrests and Florida regulators threatened to revoke the state licenses of local venues if they let children attend a raunchy holiday-themed drag show. Amid the outrage, Florida GOP leader Christian...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Tampa Airport Flamingo Naming Contest Down To 3 Finalists

(Tampa, FL) -- It's now up to the public to Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport. The judges worked through more than 65-thousand entries submitted from all over the world to come up with the three finalists. Those names are Cora, Finn, and Phoebe. Voting started on Friday at...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL

