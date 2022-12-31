Read full article on original website
How eCommerce is Changing the Window and Door Industry
Despite how long online shopping has existed, some people still prefer old-school brick-and-mortar purchases over digital shopping. During the pandemic, e-commerce sales increased by more than 100% because online shopping was the only option. While demand for e-commerce has grown, high-value purchases, like windows and doors, need to catch up...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik -sources
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Meta Adds NFT to Instagram. What Does This Mean for Crypto?
While Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been around for a while, it was not until 2021 that it caught the attention of a big part of the crypto community, and the world at large. The launch of collections like Crypto Punks, Bored Apes, Sorare which were worth millions of dollars even made it more interesting.
Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet
It's a horrible year that ends on a false note. But this is not really a surprise either for investors or for Rivian shareholders. The upstart, seen as one of Tesla's most serious rivals, had a nightmarish year 2022. Nothing went the way the Irvine, CA-based band hoped. Rivian (RIVN)...
8 Aldi Foods That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List
Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking...
5 Best Ways To Make Passive Income This Winter
Every season offers the opportunity to make passive income, even the winter months. While it may seem as though it's too cold to go out and work a side gig, there are plenty of opportunities to make...
