Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Williams
COLUMBUS — Bobby L. Williams, 71, died Dec. 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Durward Minor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Danny Williams
Danny Wayne Williams, age 73, of Columbus, MS, passed away December 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Whitney and Dr. Billy Richard Williams officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbus with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Facebook group administrator sees forum as a way to build community
In August, Vanessa Poteet’s brother died of a brain aneurysm. He was 43. Right after it happened, Poteet said she was so focused on her grief, there wasn’t much room for extra tasks. So for the first time since she founded the Columbus MS (What’s Going On) community Facebook group in 2014, she paused all interactions from its members.
Commercial Dispatch
Rocky game on Rocky Top: Mississippi State men’s basketball buried from beginning at No. 8 Tennessee
The Mississippi State men’s basketball team fell behind 16-0 on Tuesday night at No. 8 Tennessee before the first media timeout could provide some much-needed intervention. Rather than get back into the game, the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) fell further and further behind the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) in an eventual 87-53 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Commercial Dispatch
In Steens, traditions abound as community rings in the new year
STEENS — Randy Robles, a US military retiree from Caledonia, sat on his Harley Davidson on the final evening of 2022 prepared to watch the firework show at the Steens Community Center. He said his resolution for the new year is to defy age. “I plan to defy age...
Commercial Dispatch
‘A great win for Coach Leach’: Mike Leach’s impact, legacy felt as Mississippi State beats Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Will Rogers expected a “butt-chewing” as he walked toward Mike Leach on the sideline after the Mississippi State quarterback committed a crucial fumble against Ole Miss in the Nov. 24 Egg Bowl rivalry game. But instead of the tongue-lashing Rogers anticipated, his head coach...
Commercial Dispatch
10 arrests, 52 citations issued by CPD on New Year’s Eve
The Columbus Police Department’s “Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints throughout the city, according to a CPD press release. Two teams of CPD officers set up checkpoints throughout the city, according to the press release.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest
STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
Comments / 0