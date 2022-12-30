In August, Vanessa Poteet’s brother died of a brain aneurysm. He was 43. Right after it happened, Poteet said she was so focused on her grief, there wasn’t much room for extra tasks. So for the first time since she founded the Columbus MS (What’s Going On) community Facebook group in 2014, she paused all interactions from its members.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO