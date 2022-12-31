Read full article on original website
Related
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
WANE-TV
Race into the new year with Fort Wayne athletic store’s ‘Resolution Run’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne inner-city icon passes away - Funeral Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was an inner-city icon has passed away. Brenda Lee Robinson died Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 78, according to an obituary on the Community Funeral Care Carmichael Chapel website. A dedicated community advocate, Robinson started working as a...
WANE-TV
Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
travelyouman.com
8 Top Things To Do At Pokagon State Park
A 1,780 foot frozen toboggan run in Pokagon State Park, located in the northeastern part of Indiana between the beaches of Lake James and Snow Lake, is a winter activity I’ve heard about since I was a little boy. I was able to finally see my mother and her spouse in winter of 2021 to find out what all the fuss was about. Continue to read and you will be able to get to know about all the best things to do at Pokagon State Park.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
WANE-TV
Watch Superman, eat pizza at Famous Monster on New Year’s Eve
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the new year with family-friendly fun at Famous Monster Pizza. The pizza joint in Decatur is holding its “Super New Year’s Eve Family Party” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is showing the 1979 version of Superman, with...
Comments / 0