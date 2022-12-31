ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Five garner All-State honors in football

Five area athletes earned All-State honors for football in two different polls. Gavin Moul of Bethel Park headlined the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A team while Aidan Besselman from Upper St. Clair and Moul’s teammates: Ryan Petras, Aidan Currie and Dinari Clacks gained spots on the PA Football Coaches Select team.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami

PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Tech talks continue at Bethel Park

Bethel Park High School is continuing to host Tech Talks this month. The workshops held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the LGI Room help parents assist their children safely and responsibly navigate the digital world. The Jan. 12 session will address finding balance with media and tech use at...
BETHEL PARK, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

What’s Happenings Week of Jan. 8

The Peters Township Public Library will offer Flipster for Digital Magazines from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9. Ages 18 and over will learn how to access and enjoy free magazines. Online Genealogy is also available from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 30. Participants can learn more about using Ancestry Library, Heritage Quest and Family Search in the library at the patron computers located on the second floor. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting details at ptlibrary.org/events. Call 724-941-9430 for more information.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy