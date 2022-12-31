Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac
Five garner All-State honors in football
Five area athletes earned All-State honors for football in two different polls. Gavin Moul of Bethel Park headlined the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A team while Aidan Besselman from Upper St. Clair and Moul’s teammates: Ryan Petras, Aidan Currie and Dinari Clacks gained spots on the PA Football Coaches Select team.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami
PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
FOX43.com
Local Nittany Lions enjoy the Rose Bowl before the big showdown with Utah
PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown, they are having fun with the media and teammates. There are plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had arguably the best game of his career with in the Rose Bowl win.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Tech talks continue at Bethel Park
Bethel Park High School is continuing to host Tech Talks this month. The workshops held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the LGI Room help parents assist their children safely and responsibly navigate the digital world. The Jan. 12 session will address finding balance with media and tech use at...
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
Pennsylvania Almanac
What’s Happenings Week of Jan. 8
The Peters Township Public Library will offer Flipster for Digital Magazines from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9. Ages 18 and over will learn how to access and enjoy free magazines. Online Genealogy is also available from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 30. Participants can learn more about using Ancestry Library, Heritage Quest and Family Search in the library at the patron computers located on the second floor. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting details at ptlibrary.org/events. Call 724-941-9430 for more information.
Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month
WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and […]
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Comments / 0