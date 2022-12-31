The Peters Township Public Library will offer Flipster for Digital Magazines from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9. Ages 18 and over will learn how to access and enjoy free magazines. Online Genealogy is also available from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 30. Participants can learn more about using Ancestry Library, Heritage Quest and Family Search in the library at the patron computers located on the second floor. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting details at ptlibrary.org/events. Call 724-941-9430 for more information.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO