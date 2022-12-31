Read full article on original website
Newport wrestling fights for Perry County title, but West Perry named back-to-back champions
With wins over Susquenita and Newport, West Perry is again Perry County champions. After taking the Perry County title last year, West Perry traveled to Susquenita to bring the trophy right back home. Wrestling against the home team, the Mustangs defeated the Blackhawks with a 70-0 shutout. Jackson Rush and...
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
abc27.com
I-81 north crash in Franklin County cleared, all lanes open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash on I-81 in Franklin County closed all northbound lanes from between 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. The crash was between Exit 20 for PA 997 Scotland and Exit 29 for PA 174 – King Street.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
WellSpan Health First Franklin County Birth of 2023
Wellspan Health announced their first baby born in Franklin County at 11:34 a.m. this morning (1/1/23). Baby and mom are doing well. Baby Mae Virginia was born at Wellspan’s Chambersburg Hospital, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. She is 19.5″ in length. She is the daughter of Hillary...
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
local21news.com
Report reveals another man was involved in shooting of woman in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released that Paige Kibe, who was found dead on River Road, was allegedly killed from a shooting done by 44-year-old Michael Kennedy and a newly released alleged accomplice. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewiston, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh of Lewistown is...
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
local21news.com
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
WGAL
Students killed in fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
