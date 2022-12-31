ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West York, PA

FOX 43

Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mdlottery.com

Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win

Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
TOWSON, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Students killed in fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
LANCASTER, PA

