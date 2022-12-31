Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
BOOK INTO JUMEIRAH EMIRATES TOWERS FOR THE ‘ULTIMATE CITY STAYCATION’
Winter has arrived, so now is the ideal time to make the most of the cooler UAE weather. For those who don’t want to pack for a road trip but want all the conveniences and luxury the city can offer, Jumeirah Emirates Towers introduces its newest ‘Ultimate City Staycation’ offer for visitors to enjoy this season.
hotelnewsme.com
ATLANTIS, THE PALM RINGS IN 2023 AS INTERNATIONAL POP SUPERSTAR KYLIE MINOGUE ENTERTAINS GUESTS
International pop sensation Kylie Minogue – a global fan favourite, loved and renowned the world over – took to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm last night to serenade lucky guests at the resort’s world-famous gala dinner with a series of chart-topping hits from her timeless discography.
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
hotelnewsme.com
WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT AT LAO, WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Marking the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has announced a weekend of celebrations at LAO, between Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd January. Guests are invited to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of kindness, courage, and strength, with a special four-course menu featuring Guangdong Stuffed Youtiao, Pelmeni Chicken Dumpling, Guay Tiaw Ped (noodle soup with grilled duck breast), salmon wrapped in lotus and Sum-Sum Klepon with Lapis priced at AED 299 per person and AED499 with wine pairing.
hotelnewsme.com
MAIZ OPENS ITS DOORS AT DIRIYAH GATE
MAIZ, a unique fine-dining concept that brings authentic Saudi cuisine in a thematic Saudi Arabian cultural setting, opens its doors at Bujairi Terrace, a new fine-dining destination developed as part of Diriyah Gate Development. Concept of Al Khozama – one of the most prominent players in the Gulf region’s hospitality...
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING
Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
hotelnewsme.com
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
hotelnewsme.com
MAIDEN SHANGHAI AT FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION TO DINE ON DUBAI’S BEST MSG-FREE, GOURMET CHINESE
FIVE’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai invites you to indulge in a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu, inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing. Discover an array of flavourful Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ Beef Puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce, the Crispy Puff with Seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with Bamboo-charcoal powder. There’s also the option of steamed Crystal Spinach and Mushroom dumplings and Vegetarian Duck Cheung Fun for the vegetarians!
hotelnewsme.com
HYATT APPOINTS STUART DEESON AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Hyatt has announced Stuart Deeson as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Deeson is responsible for Hyatt’s operating hotels across the region, with a current portfolio of more than 30 properties across 7 brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.
hotelnewsme.com
JA THE RESORT’S KINARA BY VIKAS KHANNA AND WHITE ORCHID ARE SERVING UP IRRESISTABLE NEW MENUS TO KICKSTART THE NEW SEASON
Take your senses on a journey and enjoy a vibrant explosion of flavours with Kinara’s newly launched seasonal menu at JA Lake View Hotel where one can experience a modern take on traditional Indian cuisine. With elegant interiors and spice displays that contribute to the tempting aromas, guests can further entice their senses with the menu and the food preparation.
hotelnewsme.com
LESS THAN 10 DAYS LEFT TO BOOK TICKETS TO THE MAGNIFICENT WORLD OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
Less than 10 days remain for fans to get tickets to Cirque du Soleil, the contemporary dance and circus performance set to take place from 12th to 18th January at Coca-Cola Arena. Making its long-awaited return to Dubai with its touring show ‘OVO’, the extraordinary performance will take audiences on...
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI INFLUENCERS AND CHEFS SHOWCASE THE JOURNEY OF EUROPEAN BUTTER FROM FARM TO PLATE
Dubai foodies and influencers have helped to create a new guide showcasing the journey of natural dairy butter from farm to plate in France, with everything revealed in the new travel guide,. Butter Up!. The digital version of the guide, which is now available online, features a tour hosted by...
hotelnewsme.com
WORLD RECORD-BREAKING FIREWORKS SHOW
Ringing in 2023 in style, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates welcomed the New Year with impressive fireworks displays to musical rhythms, as it pushed to break two Guinness World Records titles. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, the...
Comments / 0