ATLANTIS, THE PALM RINGS IN 2023 AS INTERNATIONAL POP SUPERSTAR KYLIE MINOGUE ENTERTAINS GUESTS
International pop sensation Kylie Minogue – a global fan favourite, loved and renowned the world over – took to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm last night to serenade lucky guests at the resort’s world-famous gala dinner with a series of chart-topping hits from her timeless discography.
SWING AND SING WITH MARK ZITTI AT LUCIA’S
Boasting an amazing Capri aesthetic and always lively vibe, Lucia’s is the beautiful Italian restaurant that has been attracting the crowds for all the right reasons. Optimally located Downtown in Address Sky View, Lucia’s has enlisted the fantastic singer Mark Zitti who will give a dazzling performance every Sunday evening.
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT AT LAO, WALDORF ASTORIA DUBAI PALM JUMEIRAH
Marking the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has announced a weekend of celebrations at LAO, between Friday 20th to Sunday 22nd January. Guests are invited to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of kindness, courage, and strength, with a special four-course menu featuring Guangdong Stuffed Youtiao, Pelmeni Chicken Dumpling, Guay Tiaw Ped (noodle soup with grilled duck breast), salmon wrapped in lotus and Sum-Sum Klepon with Lapis priced at AED 299 per person and AED499 with wine pairing.
NFT TRAVEL, ELECTRIFIED ESCAPES AND A RAIL REVIVAL: THE 2023 TRAVEL TRENDS SET TO SHAPE THE SECTOR
Euronews Travel, the platform dedicated to tourism and travel at Europe’s leading international news media, has published its latest report Travel in 2023: Connecting People, Places & Planet on the future of tourism, and identified and analysed eight sector trends within existing travel themes that will shape the industry as it snaps back to pre-2020 norms.
Chef hats, aprons, and smiles on – Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa welcomed children from Diyar Private Academy Early Years, Girls’ Campus for International World Children’s Day
Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has hosted students from Al Diyar Private Academy for an educational and a fun field trip for International Children’s Day. The program was attended by more than 120 students and were accompanied by their respective teachers. During the visit, the students were able to...
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
HYATT APPOINTS STUART DEESON AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Hyatt has announced Stuart Deeson as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Deeson is responsible for Hyatt’s operating hotels across the region, with a current portfolio of more than 30 properties across 7 brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.
THE SUITE LIFE AT INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH
Perfectly located amongst the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, expansive terracotta desert and soaring mountains, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embrace an elevated island life with them, with a selection of suites and villas that are perfect for families, romance seekers and friends looking for an adventure.
JA THE RESORT’S KINARA BY VIKAS KHANNA AND WHITE ORCHID ARE SERVING UP IRRESISTABLE NEW MENUS TO KICKSTART THE NEW SEASON
Take your senses on a journey and enjoy a vibrant explosion of flavours with Kinara’s newly launched seasonal menu at JA Lake View Hotel where one can experience a modern take on traditional Indian cuisine. With elegant interiors and spice displays that contribute to the tempting aromas, guests can further entice their senses with the menu and the food preparation.
DUBAI INFLUENCERS AND CHEFS SHOWCASE THE JOURNEY OF EUROPEAN BUTTER FROM FARM TO PLATE
Dubai foodies and influencers have helped to create a new guide showcasing the journey of natural dairy butter from farm to plate in France, with everything revealed in the new travel guide,. Butter Up!. The digital version of the guide, which is now available online, features a tour hosted by...
DXB TO REMAIN EXCEPTIONALLY BUSY OVER HOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON
Dubai International (DXB) will remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, prompting Dubai Airports to issue a travel alert. The operator is urging passengers to plan their trips to and through the airport and follow simple travel tips to ensure a smooth airport experience.
LESS THAN 10 DAYS LEFT TO BOOK TICKETS TO THE MAGNIFICENT WORLD OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
Less than 10 days remain for fans to get tickets to Cirque du Soleil, the contemporary dance and circus performance set to take place from 12th to 18th January at Coca-Cola Arena. Making its long-awaited return to Dubai with its touring show ‘OVO’, the extraordinary performance will take audiences on...
MMI REMOVES 30% MUNICIPALITY TAX FROM ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND FEE FROM PERSONAL LIQUOR LICENCES
Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI), the UAE’s leading beverage import, marketing, sales, retail and distribution organisation, has removed the 30% municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages across its 21 stores in Dubai as well as the personal liquor licence fee. These updates are in line with the directives from the Government of Dubai relating to the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city.
WORLD RECORD-BREAKING FIREWORKS SHOW
Ringing in 2023 in style, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates welcomed the New Year with impressive fireworks displays to musical rhythms, as it pushed to break two Guinness World Records titles. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electric beats, the...
