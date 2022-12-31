Read full article on original website
NFT TRAVEL, ELECTRIFIED ESCAPES AND A RAIL REVIVAL: THE 2023 TRAVEL TRENDS SET TO SHAPE THE SECTOR
Euronews Travel, the platform dedicated to tourism and travel at Europe’s leading international news media, has published its latest report Travel in 2023: Connecting People, Places & Planet on the future of tourism, and identified and analysed eight sector trends within existing travel themes that will shape the industry as it snaps back to pre-2020 norms.
HOTEL & CATERING NEWS MIDDLE EAST JANUARY 2023 ISSUE
In the spirit of Veganuary – the annual event that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle for the month of January to raise awareness about the benefits of a plant-based diet, we caught up with SWEET EARTH to discuss what the future of meat alternatives has in store. We also visit Hilton JBR’s Director of Operations to talk about the success of their fan zone during the world cup, SAMBAZON CEO takes us back to the Amazon in 1999 when he discovered açaí for the first time, we sit down with the Founder of SPOT to discuss the potential of the food truck industry and how their new app is going to level up the food truck and drive-thru culture within and outside the GCC. And we also take a trip through the UAE, discovering hidden gems and best-kept secrets.
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
HYATT APPOINTS STUART DEESON AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Hyatt has announced Stuart Deeson as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Deeson is responsible for Hyatt’s operating hotels across the region, with a current portfolio of more than 30 properties across 7 brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.
MAIDEN SHANGHAI AT FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION TO DINE ON DUBAI’S BEST MSG-FREE, GOURMET CHINESE
FIVE’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai invites you to indulge in a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu, inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing. Discover an array of flavourful Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ Beef Puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce, the Crispy Puff with Seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with Bamboo-charcoal powder. There’s also the option of steamed Crystal Spinach and Mushroom dumplings and Vegetarian Duck Cheung Fun for the vegetarians!
MMI REMOVES 30% MUNICIPALITY TAX FROM ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND FEE FROM PERSONAL LIQUOR LICENCES
Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI), the UAE’s leading beverage import, marketing, sales, retail and distribution organisation, has removed the 30% municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages across its 21 stores in Dubai as well as the personal liquor licence fee. These updates are in line with the directives from the Government of Dubai relating to the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city.
DUBAI INFLUENCERS AND CHEFS SHOWCASE THE JOURNEY OF EUROPEAN BUTTER FROM FARM TO PLATE
Dubai foodies and influencers have helped to create a new guide showcasing the journey of natural dairy butter from farm to plate in France, with everything revealed in the new travel guide,. Butter Up!. The digital version of the guide, which is now available online, features a tour hosted by...
