In the spirit of Veganuary – the annual event that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle for the month of January to raise awareness about the benefits of a plant-based diet, we caught up with SWEET EARTH to discuss what the future of meat alternatives has in store. We also visit Hilton JBR’s Director of Operations to talk about the success of their fan zone during the world cup, SAMBAZON CEO takes us back to the Amazon in 1999 when he discovered açaí for the first time, we sit down with the Founder of SPOT to discuss the potential of the food truck industry and how their new app is going to level up the food truck and drive-thru culture within and outside the GCC. And we also take a trip through the UAE, discovering hidden gems and best-kept secrets.

2 DAYS AGO