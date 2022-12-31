ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

wtvy.com

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika children's advocacy center to receive $200,000 grant

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants worth $227,711 to Opelika children’s advocacy group Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services. The grants will reportedly be used to help with the non-profit’s efforts in both Lee County and Macon County. According to a press release put out by the...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
OPELIKA, AL
etxview.com

UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area

Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
DADEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County

Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

