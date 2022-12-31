Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for Chattahoochee Valley children, needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be holding a bed-building event with Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Amazing Scapes at 4306 15th Ave. in Columbus. Michael Wood, president of the Columbus chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said volunteers will […]
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first Fountain City baby into 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The New Year brings new resolutions, goals, and lifestyle changes for many people across the globe. This includes a young Columbus couple who just welcomed their first child. Jan. 1, 2023, Mya Wesley and Eric Bedell became parents for the first time. Their child, Malakai Kristian Bedell, was welcomed into the world […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika children's advocacy center to receive $200,000 grant
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants worth $227,711 to Opelika children’s advocacy group Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services. The grants will reportedly be used to help with the non-profit’s efforts in both Lee County and Macon County. According to a press release put out by the...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
WTVM
LaGrange mother, daughter dead after early morning New Year’s Eve fire
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter are dead after a tragic house fire in LaGrange. On December 31, at approximately 12:06 a.m., the Troup County Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a residential building fire on Old Kimbrough Road. Officials say responding units arrived to the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes their first New Year’s baby
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– St. Francis-Emory Hospital kicked off 2023 welcoming their very own New Year Baby. Weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., Brooke and Mason Cardoso brought their second child into the world. Beckham Lane Cardoso was born at 1:36 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a birthday Brooke and Mason were not anticipating. “It was a […]
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Community remembers THS senior Bethany Walters
Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, Monday during a memorial service at the school, which celebrated the life of Walters with prayer and speakers.
etxview.com
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
WTVM
LIST: Back to school dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 has entered the building - and the spring semester for school isn’t too far behind. WTVM has compiled a list of ‘back to school’ dates for the Chattahoochee Valley below:. January 3:. Randolph County. Clay County. January 4:. Troup County. Webster County.
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County
Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
LIST: Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of our local schools are starting a little bit late as severe weather conditions pass through our area. Here are some of the start times for schools in the WRBL News 3 area: WRBL will update this list as more schools announce their adjusted hours.
