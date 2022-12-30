Read full article on original website
John Harvey
3d ago
Wow after 5 years of investigation they finally caught the 2 fraudsters committing all the financial crimes. Capitalism huh??? Who is the bigger crook here? The fake justice system maybe???
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Related
allongeorgia.com
FBI Atlanta Announces $10K Reward for Information About Ebenezer Baptist Church Vandalism
FBI Atlanta is offering a reward and seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing the outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects...
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
After $8,617 bill, RG&E customer wants answers: ‘Like sharks for money’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the 2,300-square-foot home she was about to move into in August, mental health therapy aide Dee Chambers later got a bill for $2,000 dollars from RG&E for the month of August. “And I was like how can the bill be this high when nobody lives there?” said Chambers highlighting that for […]
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
YSL Member Mounk Tounk Accepts Plea Deal, Confirms Young Thug Paid Him to ‘Lay Low’ After a Murder
Another Young Slime Life associate has accepted a plea deal ahead of Young Thug's racketeering trial next year. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, appeared at a hearing in Atlanta and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years on probation.
Final day of hearings in YSL case ends with another defendant taking plea deal
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The final day of hearings before the YSL gang trial featuring rap superstar Young Thug and nearly two dozen co-defendants saw another defendant taking a plea deal. Several defendants who took plea deals are heading home as the sweeping YSL RICO indictment heads to trial...
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
Disillusioned doctor describes the 'moral injury' of struggling to help people in a broken system
Dr. Christian Archer says his first two years in medicine have him questioning his choice of profession. Archer is disillusioned by the systemic challenges his patients face, which he says keeps him from effectively treating them.
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Secretary of State Office: Call for Special Election for State House, District 119
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on January 31, 2023, in portions of Barrow and Jackson Counties for Georgia House District 119 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on February 28, 2023.
13 WHAM
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona tells us how what’s in one bottle is helping bring people...
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
WHEC TV-10
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
Comments / 7