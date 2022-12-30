ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terrie Trippel
3d ago

People should not be forced to to work 50+ years to be eligible to retire?! The 62-65 age limit was perfect, then if you want to stay until 70-75 that is your prerogative! You shouldn’t HAVE to work until you die! You deserve a break after retirement to rest and enjoy what you accomplished!

Karen Santmyer
3d ago

I find this all very ironic. A 1.7 trillion spending bill (which we will be paying for) has just been passed to get people to save money and to invest in a retirement plan. Yet, most retirees who already have been doing just that for 40+ years, have been seeing their own retirement savings reduced by 25 - 40% by the very same system that will be managing the new funds. Anyone else see the duplicity in this?

NoLongerAsleep
3d ago

They got exactly what people have been claiming for years. You’ll now be forced to put your money into accounts that are basically run and manipulated by big banks and the stock market. Your forced contribution is then at the behest of the roller coaster. 25 year old in fifty years, out that money into savings, the market crashes, oops, you’ll have to mortgage that house now to afford to eat. Crock of crap. Insist that your employer have a gold (solid, not paper) account you can invest in. Slow steady growth, and not easily wiped away with market turn downs.

Related
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
TheStreet

Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence. In promoting the effective operation of the U.S. economy, it seeks to conduct monetary policy for maximum benefit of the public interest and the stability of the financial system. One of the Fed's primary tasks, for...
Washington Examiner

The Biden administration wants to censor people who oppose gender transitions for children

The next step in “misinformation” censorship is going to come with government officials attempting to silence any debate about mutilating children in the name of transgenderism. This is the biggest takeaway from the recently leaked video of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine. Levine was speaking...
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...

