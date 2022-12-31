Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics
The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Orange Bowl most watched since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Orange Bowl against Clemson was the most watched since 2017, according to ESPN. 8.6 million people turned in to watch the Vols defeat the Clemson Tigers. The game was the most watched non-semi Orange Bowl since Wisconsin and Miami faced off in 2017. It...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player that was a 4-star recruit expected to enter transfer portal
According to a report from Football Scoop’s John Brice, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Merrill is a former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN who signed with Tennessee during the 2021 recruiting cycle. The talented wide receiver was buried...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball survives Georgia, wins 68-51 in first road SEC matchup
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball wasn't expecting a close game when it entered Stegeman Coliseum to face unranked Georgia on Monday, but the Gamecocks escaped Athens with a 68-51 victory. After trailing by as much as seven points in the first half, South Carolina outscored Georgia 42-22 in the...
wgnsradio.com
Music City Bowl delivers again
For twenty-five years now the Music City Bowl has done what it was supposed to do...deliver a post-season bowl game between big-time programs. The quarter-century marker that saw Iowa and Kentucky stand toe to toe may not have been the most exciting, well-played game in this Bowl's history, but nonetheless it offered the fabric with which these games have been formed. Bringing two schools together that normally do not play each other in front of a nice crowd with spirit and pride as the motivational factors. These are the things that make college football special.
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
kwayradio.com
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!
(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
everythingnash.com
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years
It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
coloradomusic.org
Watch as Mom Stuns Nashville Saloon When Performer Hands Her a Fiddle. ‘I got chills’
Photo: Sue Kittredge | By Alison Cutler, The Charlotte Observer | A mom visiting a saloon in Tennessee had an unexpected moment in the spotlight after she was handed a fiddle by the live band performing. TikToker Olivia Reeths recorded as her mom Sue Kittredge unraveled her scarf, took the...
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
