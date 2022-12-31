For twenty-five years now the Music City Bowl has done what it was supposed to do...deliver a post-season bowl game between big-time programs. The quarter-century marker that saw Iowa and Kentucky stand toe to toe may not have been the most exciting, well-played game in this Bowl's history, but nonetheless it offered the fabric with which these games have been formed. Bringing two schools together that normally do not play each other in front of a nice crowd with spirit and pride as the motivational factors. These are the things that make college football special.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO